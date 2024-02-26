Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Canara Bank board approves 5-for-1 stock split to increase affordability

The lender would need two months to get an approval for the stock split from the Reserve Bank of India, it said in an exchange filing

Canara Bank alleges Rs 5 bn fraud by Kolkata-based R P Infosystems

The Indian government owns nearly 63% stake in Canara Bank, while public shareholders own the rest

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's state-owned Canara Bank said on Monday it plans to split each share into five, to make them more affordable for retail investors and boost their shareholding.
The lender would need two months to get an approval for the stock split from the Reserve Bank of India, it said in an exchange filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Indian government owns nearly 63% stake in Canara Bank, while public shareholders own the rest.
Its shares closed 1.2% lower on Monday, ahead of the share split announcement. They have added about 31% so far this year, on top of a similar gain last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Canara Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 42% to Rs 3606 cr; NPA down 27%

Nestle rallies 6% to fresh high; sets Jan 5 as record date for stock split

Canara Bank Q3 results: PAT up 26.86% at Rs 3,656 cr driven by loan growth

This Rekha Jhunjhunwala-owned share nears Rs 1 trn mcap; plans stock split

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 6: Canara Bk, Somany, Zee Learn, Patanjali Foods

No country other than India has better prospects for future: Maruti Suzuki

Paytm likely to partner with four banks for enabling UPI transactions

Adani Group unveils defence complex, $362 million investment plan

Paytm likely to partner with four banks for enabling UPI transactions

MCX and JFX sign MoU for knowledge sharing and regional development

Topics : Stock Market Canara Bank Stock Split Markets Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREPM Narendra ModiArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon