Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Yet another healthy show likely for capital goods in third quarter of FY24

Brokerages - Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, Kotak Institutional Equities and Prabhudas Lilladher - estimated revenue growth for their capital goods universe to be 11-16 per cent year-on-year

capital goods firms
Premium

Representative image

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Earnings growth trajectory for India’s capital goods firms is likely to stay buoyant for the December 2023-ended quarter (Q3 FY24), said analysts.

Guidance on margins, ordering activity in an election year and export-related demand would be key monitorables.

Brokerages — Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, Kotak Institutional Equities and Prabhudas Lilladher — estimated revenue growth for their capital goods universe to be 11-16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Buoyed by a mix of domestic and international orders, many capital goods firms in India are currently busy with multi-year high order books, a combined worth of at least Rs 8 trillion, as of September 2023.

This, according to

Also Read

Motilal Oswal joins the small-cap bandwagon with NFO: All you should know

Real estate pre-sales to show robust growth in FY24: Motilal Oswal report

Motilal Oswal Financial Services founders commit 10% stake to philanthropy

Heavy liquidity driving mid-, small-caps: MD, Motilal Oswal Inst Equities

No material catalysts visible for re-rating of Bosch stock: Motilal Oswal

Nykaa stock gains on healthy performance in the third quarter of FY24

Infibeam Avenues inks MoU with Gujarat govt to invest Rs 2,000 cr by FY30

Renault seeks regulatory clarity as it plans 5 car launches in 3 years

Mobileye agrees to supply ADAS tech to M&M as it eyes growth in India

Life insurance firm new business premium up 44% YoY in Dec LIC's leads

Topics : Capital goods healthy foods Construction industry Motilal Oswal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon