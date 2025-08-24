Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / CBI action on RComm won't affect Reliance Power, RInfra, say filings

CBI action on RComm won't affect Reliance Power, RInfra, say filings

Reliance Group companies said they are separate and independent listed entities with no business or financial linkage to Reliance Communications

Reliance Communications

At present, Reliance Communications is being managed under the supervision of a committee of creditors, led by SBI. (Photo: Company Website)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Recent action by CBI on Reliance Communications has had no impact on the business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders, Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure said on Sunday.

In two separate exchange filings, the Reliance Group companies said they are separate and independent listed entities with no business or financial linkage to Reliance Communications.

Further, Anil D. Ambani is not on the Board of Reliance Power Ltd for more than 3.5 years. Accordingly, any action in relation to Reliance Communications has no bearing or impact on their governance, management, or operations, the companies said.

The companies said they "wish to clarify on the media reports that the recent action by Central Bureau of Investigation on Reliance Communications Ltd and on Anil D Ambani has no impact on the business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders." 

 

  At present, Reliance Communications is being managed under the supervision of a committee of creditors, led by SBI and overseen by a resolution professional.

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED actions concluded at all locations, say Reliance Infra, Reliance Power

Anil Ambani's Reliance Naval risks insolvency as banks say no to debt plan

ADAG stocks, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power hit lower circuits; here's why

Reliance Power

Reliance Power Q1FY26 results: Posts ₹44.7 cr profit on lower costs

National stock exchange, NSE

Q1 results today: HDFC, ICICI Bank, Reliance Power, 18 others on July 19

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra, Power to raise ₹9,000 cr each via QIP, NCDs

The matter remains sub judice, pending before the NCLT and other judicial forums, including the Hon'ble Supreme Court, for the past six years, it said.

Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure said they will continue to focus on business plans and remain committed to creating value for all stakeholders.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (Reliance Infrastructure) is one of the largest infrastructure companies, developing projects through various special purpose vehicles (SPVs) in several high growth sectors such as power, roads and metro rail in the infrastructure space and the defence sector.

Reliance Power Ltd, part of the Reliance Group, is one of India's leading private sector power generation companies. The company has an operating portfolio of 5,305 megawatts, including 3,960 megawatts Sasan Power Ltd -- the world's largest integrated coal-based power plant.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Puneet Chandok

Economic ties boosting growth, India key for AI, tech: Microsoft India Prez

BMW

BMW invests ₹803 cr to boost high-end steel product offerings: MD

Dream11

Dream11 parent Dream Sports testing new app to enter financial services

Punjab & Sind Bank

CARE Ratings upgrades Punjab & Sind Bank tier-II bonds on asset gains

Prestige Estates, Prestige Group

28 listed Indian realty firms sell ₹53k crore in properties, Prestige leads

Topics : Reliance Power Reliance Infra Reliance Communications

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon