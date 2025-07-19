Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 10:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results today: HDFC, ICICI Bank, Reliance Power, 18 others on July 19

Q1 results today: HDFC, ICICI Bank, Reliance Power, 18 others on July 19

Q1 FY26 company results: JK Cement, Punjab & Sind Bank, Central Bank of India, Union Bank of India, and AU Small Finance Bank, set to release their earnings report for April- June quarter

National stock exchange, NSE

In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 slipped 0.7 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 lost 0.82 per cent | Image: Bloomberg

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, JK Cement, Reliance Power, Punjab & Sind Bank and Union Bank of India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
 
Among other companies expected to declare their Q1 results are Central Bank of India, AU Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank Ltd, High Energy Batteries India Ltd, India Cements Ltd, and RBL Bank Ltd.

Q1 preview for HDFC Bank

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) project HDFC Bank’s net interest income (NII) to rise 5.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹31,408.4 crore in Q1FY26, citing loan growth trailing the industry average. On a sequential basis, this would mark a 2.1 per cent decline from ₹32,065.8 crore in the previous quarter.
 
 
The bank is working to improve its loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR), which has now reached nearly 95 per cent. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect a steady quarter for HDFC Bank, projecting mid-to-high single-digit growth in both NII and net profit. 

Also Read

Premiumwire

Polycab's Q1FY26 beat, near-term prospects baked in its rich valuation

Larsen & Toubro

L&T Finance net profit rises 2% in Q1FY26, margins and fees moderate

q1 results, company quarter 1

South Indian Bank Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 10% to ₹322 crore

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail

Reliance Retail Q1FY26 results: Net profit up 33% on expansion spree

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank Q1 FY26 results: Net profit down 65% on rising bad loans

 
According to their estimates, HDFC Bank could post an NII of ₹31,900 crore in the June quarter, up 6.9 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹29,837.1 crore in Q1FY25.
With other income estimated at ₹12,160 crore, the bank’s total revenue for Q1FY26 is expected to reach ₹44,060 crore.
 

Markets end lower amid volatility on July 18

Indian equity benchmark indices ended sharply lower on July 18 after a volatile trading session, weighed down by losses in Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, and Bharti Airtel. Weak investor sentiment was further impacted by FII selling, global uncertainty over US Fed policy, and rising crude oil prices.
 
The BSE Sensex declined 501.5 points, or 0.61 per cent, to close at 81,757.73, while the Nifty50 dropped 143 points, or 0.57 per cent, to settle at 24,968.4.
 
In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 slipped 0.7 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 lost 0.82 per cent. 
Follow the latest market updates here: Market News

List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 19

  1. ATV Projects India Ltd
  2. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
  3. Can Fin Homes Ltd
  4. Central Bank of India
  5. Continental Securities Ltd
  6. EPACK Durable Ltd
  7. Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd
  8. HDFC Bank Ltd
  9. High Energy Batteries India Ltd
  10. ICICI Bank Ltd
  11. India Cements Ltd
  12. JK Cement Ltd
  13. Punjab & Sind Bank
  14. RBL Bank Ltd
  15. Rossari Biotech Ltd
  16. Reliance Power Ltd
  17. Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd
  18. Union Bank of India
  19. Vanta Bioscience Ltd
  20. Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd
  21. Yes Bank Ltd
   

More From This Section

Reliance Q1FY26 results, Reliance net profit growth, Reliance Asian Paints stake sale, Reliance Industries earnings, Reliance Jio revenue, Reliance Retail performance, Oil to Chemical business decline, Reliance quarterly results, Reliance other incom

Reliance Q1 profit soars 78.3% on windfall from Asian Paints stake sale

Jio Platforms Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 25% to ₹7,110 crore

Q1 results: User addition helps Jio log 25% profit jump, 15% rise in Arpu

L&T Finance commercial paper fundraising, L&T Finance liabilities 2025, easing interest rates India, RBI liquidity measures 2025, Sachinn Joshi L&T Finance, short-term borrowing trends India, CP market India 2025, repo rate cut expectation India, L&T

L&T Finance Q1FY26 profit rises 2.3% Y-o-Y to ₹701 crore, up 10% Q-o-Q

Mukesh Ambani, Ambani

RIL Q1FY26 results: Profit up 78% at ₹26,994 crore, revenue rises 6%

q1 results, earnings, companies, india inc, corporate

Hindustan Zinc's Q1 consolidated net profit drops 4.7% to ₹2,234 crore

Topics : Company Results Q1 results HDFC Bank ICICI Bank JK Cement Reliance Power BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon