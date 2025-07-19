Q1 results today: HDFC, ICICI Bank, Reliance Power, 18 others on July 19

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, JK Cement, Reliance Power, Punjab & Sind Bank and Union Bank of India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
Among other companies expected to declare their Q1 results are Central Bank of India, AU Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank Ltd, High Energy Batteries India Ltd, India Cements Ltd, and RBL Bank Ltd.
Q1 preview for HDFC Bank
Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) project HDFC Bank’s net interest income (NII) to rise 5.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹31,408.4 crore in Q1FY26, citing loan growth trailing the industry average. On a sequential basis, this would mark a 2.1 per cent decline from ₹32,065.8 crore in the previous quarter.
The bank is working to improve its loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR), which has now reached nearly 95 per cent. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect a steady quarter for HDFC Bank, projecting mid-to-high single-digit growth in both NII and net profit.
According to their estimates, HDFC Bank could post an NII of ₹31,900 crore in the June quarter, up 6.9 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹29,837.1 crore in Q1FY25.
With other income estimated at ₹12,160 crore, the bank’s total revenue for Q1FY26 is expected to reach ₹44,060 crore.
Markets end lower amid volatility on July 18
Indian equity benchmark indices ended sharply lower on July 18 after a volatile trading session, weighed down by losses in Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, and Bharti Airtel. Weak investor sentiment was further impacted by FII selling, global uncertainty over US Fed policy, and rising crude oil prices.
The BSE Sensex declined 501.5 points, or 0.61 per cent, to close at 81,757.73, while the Nifty50 dropped 143 points, or 0.57 per cent, to settle at 24,968.4.
In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 slipped 0.7 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 lost 0.82 per cent.
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 19
- ATV Projects India Ltd
- AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
- Can Fin Homes Ltd
- Central Bank of India
- Continental Securities Ltd
- EPACK Durable Ltd
- Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd
- HDFC Bank Ltd
- High Energy Batteries India Ltd
- ICICI Bank Ltd
- India Cements Ltd
- JK Cement Ltd
- Punjab & Sind Bank
- RBL Bank Ltd
- Rossari Biotech Ltd
- Reliance Power Ltd
- Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd
- Union Bank of India
- Vanta Bioscience Ltd
- Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd
- Yes Bank Ltd