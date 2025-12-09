Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / CBI books Anil Ambani's son, Reliance Home Finance in ₹228 cr bank fraud

CBI books Anil Ambani's son, Reliance Home Finance in ₹228 cr bank fraud

The company had availed credit limits to the tune of Rs 450 crore from the bank's SCF branch in Mumbai for business needs, the complaint stated

ED links Anil Ambani firms to loan diversion; summons him August 5

The bank had laid down the condition to maintain financial discipline including timely repayment, service of interest and other charges and submission of position of security | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The CBI has booked the son of industrialist Anil Ambani, Jai Anmol Anil Ambani, and Reliance Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL) in a case of alleged cheating in Union Bank of India that caused a loss of Rs 228 crore to the public bank, officials said on Tuesday.

The CBI acted on a complaint from the bank (erstwhile Andhra Bank) against Reliance Home Finance Ltd., Jai Anmol Anil Ambani and Ravindra Sharad Sudhakar, both directors in RHFL, they said.

The company had availed credit limits to the tune of Rs 450 crore from the bank's SCF branch in Mumbai for business needs, the complaint stated.

 

The bank had laid down the condition to maintain financial discipline including timely repayment, service of interest and other charges and submission of position of security and other required papers in time and routing the entire sale proceeds through the bank account.

The company failed to pay the instalments to the bank and hence, the said account was classified as a non-performing asset (NPA) on September 30, 2019, the officials said.

A forensic examination of the accounts was carried out by Grant Thornton (GT), for a review period from April 1, 2016 to June 30, 2019, which showed that borrowed funds were mis-apportioned and considered as diversion of funds, they said.

"The accused persons in their capacity of erstwhile promoters /directors of the borrower Company committed fraudulent misappropriation of funds through manipulation of accounts and criminal breach of trust and diverted/siphoned off the funds for the purposes other than the purpose for which finance was extended," the bank alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Anil Ambani Reliance Group Reliance Home Finance Jai Anmol Ambani

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

