Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Birla Estates' premium Gurugram proj worth ₹1,800 cr sold out in 24 hrs

Birla Estates' premium Gurugram proj worth ₹1,800 cr sold out in 24 hrs

Birla Estates' premium Gurugram project Birla Pravaah sold out within 24 hours of launch, generating over Rs 1,800 crore in sales across 492 units as demand for premium homes stays strong

real estate, realty firms

The project is located in Sector 71, Gurugram, and comprises 492 units with configurations of three-bedroom (3BHK) and three-bedroom plus utility residences of 1,358 square feet and 1,722 square feet

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Birla Pravaah, a premium residential project of Birla Estates, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate, sold out within 24 hours of launch, clocking sales of over Rs 1,800 crore.
 
The project is located in Sector 71, Gurugram, and comprises 492 units with configurations of three-bedroom (3BHK) and three-bedroom plus utility residences of 1,358 square feet and 1,722 square feet. The project also has a few penthouses and duplexes. It is spread across 5.075 acres, with over 30 amenities and 70 per cent open space. The company achieved an average selling price of around Rs 25,000 per square foot.
 
 
KT Jithendran, managing director and chief executive officer at Birla Estates, told Business Standard: “We have established a very strong brand on the back of our response in our previous projects — Birla Navya and Birla Arika. Both of them have done extremely well. We were very well prepared in terms of understanding the market, the competition, the customer demands, etc. Also, the brand legacy, the right pricing, the right location and the right sizing helped us to achieve this milestone for Birla Pravaah.”
 
Jithendran said the response underscores increasing demand for premium, well-designed residences in the National Capital Region (NCR). He added that “a bulk” of buyers in the project are end-users and first-time buyers from across India and overseas, which accounted for about 12 per cent of total bookings.
 
Birla Pravaah is the company’s third project in the Gurugram market. In March this year, the company sold homes worth about Rs 3,000 crore through its luxury residential project Birla Arika in Sector 31, Gurugram. Birla Estates entered Gurugram in 2020 with the launch of Birla Navya in Sector 63A.
 
Jithendran also said there was “an overflow of bookings” for Birla Pravaah, underlining strong demand for the project.

More From This Section

Insurance

Sahaj Insurance gets Irdai licence, targets 100 mn rural policies in 1st yr

warehouse

Welspun One to invest ₹550 cr in 1.2 million sq ft logistics park in Pune

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank makes key appointments to strengthen leadership team

JSW Steel, JSW

JSW Steel reports 5% growth in crude steel production in November

Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer of IndiGo

Why IndiGo's board is not keen on removing CEO Pieter Elbers amid crisis

Topics : Birla Real Estate Aditya Birla Gurugram

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon