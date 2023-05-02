close

CBI seizes Rs 20 cr in cash from premises of former CMD of WAPCOS Limited

Gupta was booked recently for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income

Press Trust of India
CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
The CBI has seized more than Rs 20 crore in cash during searches at the premises of Rajinder Kumar Gupta, former Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of public sector undertaking WAPCOS Limited, officials said Tuesday.
 
Gupta was booked recently for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
 
After registering the FIR against Gupta and his family members, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) teams conducted searches at his premises where Rs 20 crore in cash was seized in addition to documents related to properties and other valuables, they said.
 
WAPCOS, earlier known as Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited, is a central public sector enterprise wholly owned by the government under the administrative control of the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CBI CBI raids Central Bureau of Investigation Jal Shakti Ministry

First Published: May 02 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

