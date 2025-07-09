Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / CCI imposes ₹4 lakh fine on Carlyle, Bequest for flouting competition norms

CCI imposes ₹4 lakh fine on Carlyle, Bequest for flouting competition norms

The competition watchdog found that Carlyle and Bequest's "combination did not meet the criteria of Green Channel prescribed under schedule III of the combination regulations," the CCI said

Carlyle

In the notice, the acquirers -- Carlyle and Bequest -- submitted that no overlaps existed between the acquiring entities and the target company (Quest Global). Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed a total fine of Rs 4 lakh on Carlyle and Bequest for erroneously using the green channel route to acquire stakes in engineering services firm Quest Global Services.

The competition watchdog found that Carlyle and Bequest's "combination did not meet the criteria of Green Channel prescribed under schedule III of the combination regulations," the CCI said in an order passed on June 26.

In October 2023, the CCI said it received a notice jointly submitted by Carlyle's affiliate CA Plume Investments and Bequest Inc under the green channel route for the acquisition of up to 23.6 per cent equity stake in Quest Global Services and 9.17 per cent holding by Bequest with share buyback component.

 

Bequest is a holding entity of Quest Global Services' co-founder and CEO, Ajit Aravind Prabhu.

The green channel criteria are a fast-track approval route intended for combinations with no horizontal, vertical or complementary overlaps.

Also Read

M&As, Mergers and acquisitions

360 One group gets CCI nod to acquire UBS India wealth and lending units

Logistics firm Delhivery has alleged that its IPO-bound rival Ecom Express has misrepresented numbers related to the two companies' business metrics in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). These numbers relate to metrics such as shipment volumes,

CCI clears Kedaara Capital's stake acquisition in logistics firm Porter

UltraTech

Not under CCI investigation, matter relates to India Cements: UltraTech

Ultratech Cement

CCI directs UltraTech/India Cements, Dalmia to furnish financial records

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

Reviewing CCI order, will take appropriate legal recourse: Asian Paints

In the notice, the acquirers -- Carlyle and Bequest -- submitted that no overlaps existed between the acquiring entities and the target company (Quest Global). 

However, the CCI observed that the activities of Carlyle and Bequest, including their affiliates and those of Quest and its affiliates, exhibited certain vertical or complementary interface/ overlaps.

Thereby, the combination did not appear to fall under the norms. Thereafter, the fair trade regulator issued a show cause notice (SCN) to Carlyle and Bequest in April 2024, CCI said in the order.

In response to the show-cause notice, the acquirers have admitted inadvertent error and tendered an unconditional apology, proactively identified more overlaps, extended cooperation through the course of proceedings and supplied requisite material/ documents, as per the order.

Accordingly, the CCI imposed a penalty of Rs 4 lakh under Section 43A of the Competition Act, which allows for a maximum fine of one per cent of the total turnover or assets of the combination.

The acquirers have been directed to pay the penalty within 60 days and submit a fresh notice under the correct format within 30 days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Zepto

Zepto set to raise $500 mn in new funding round, valuation to touch $7 bn

cisco, Cisco Systems

Viable to export out of India; clarity on global trade needed: Cisco

realty sector, real estate

Prestige Estates Q1 pre-sales surges on robust demand for Ghaziabad project

Train, Indian Railway

Tata AutoComp, Skoda Group form JV to make rail propulsion systems in India

Vedanta

Viceroy shorts Vedanta Resources' debt; group calls report 'malicious'

Topics : CCI Carlyle Group Competition Commission of India acquisition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon