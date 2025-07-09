Zepto set to raise $500 mn in new funding round, valuation to touch $7 bn

Quick commerce platform Zepto is close to securing between $450 million and $500 million in a new funding round, which would take its post-money valuation to $7 billion — a 40 per cent increase over the previous year, according to a report by CNBC-TV18 citing sources.
The fast-growing grocery and food delivery firm, which counts Swiggy and Zomato-owner Eternal among its competitors, is said to be gearing up for a stock market debut. In a move aligned with this ambition, Zepto shifted its headquarters from Singapore to India earlier this year.
The funding process is reportedly at an advanced stage and likely to conclude soon, the report added.
Zepto has not yet responded to Reuters’ request for comment. The startup was last valued at $5 billion during a funding round in 2024.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)