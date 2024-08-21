Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Central Bank of India top bidder for Future's stake in insurance ventures

Central Bank of India top bidder for Future's stake in insurance ventures

The NCLT has passed the order after allowing the petition filed by the Bank of India (BoI), following loan defaults by FRL -- the flagship firm of the Kishore Biyani-led group

Central Bank of India

Future Enterprises owns a 25 per cent stake in Future Generali India Insurance Company and a 33 per cent stake in Future Generali Life Insurance.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Central Bank of India on Wednesday said it has emerged as the successful bidder for the stake acquisition of debt-ridden Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) in life and general insurance venture.
Central Bank of India has been declared as the successful bidder by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) for the sale of Category 1 assets of FEL in Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited and Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited, the state-owned bank said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Letter of Intent dated August 20, 2024, is received by the bank in this regard, it added.
Future Enterprises owns a 25 per cent stake in Future Generali India Insurance Company and a 33 per cent stake in Future Generali Life Insurance.
On July 20, 2022, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) ordered initiating insolvency resolution proceedings against the debt-ridden FRL and dismissed objections raised by e-commerce major Amazon.
The NCLT has passed the order after allowing the petition filed by the Bank of India (BoI), following loan defaults by FRL -- the flagship firm of the Kishore Biyani-led group.

More From This Section

Premiumprivate equity, PE, investors, investments, companies, firms, VC

Global caution sends private equity-backed M-A deal value to 6-year trough

Air India

Air India begins offering wireless inflight entertainment service

Skill, women skill development

Capgemini, SAP tie up to provide skill training to 8,000 persons over 3 yrs

ICICI Securities

NCLT approves delisting of ICICI Securities; firm's shares sees major drop

Decathlon

France's sporting goods retailer Decathlon to invest $111 mn in India

Under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, a company facing insolvency proceedings is protected under moratorium, and during that period any recovery through suits, decree, arbitration etc. is prohibited.
The Future group is facing financial trouble after its Rs 24,713-crore deal announced in August 2020 to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing assets to Reliance Industries Ltd could not materialise.
The deal was called off by Reliance in April after it failed to get lenders' support.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Rupee near all-time low, RBI intervention expected to limit losses

savings account

11 public banks charge Rs 2,331 cr for non-maintenance of minimum balance

Go First

Go First heads towards liquidation after failed EaseMyTrip, SpiceJet bids

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch, June 18: Vodafone Idea, IndiGo, LIC, Pidilite Industries

Central Bank of India

RBI puts Rs 1.45 cr fine on Central Bank of India for non-compliance order

Topics : Central Bank of India Future Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon