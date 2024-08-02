Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rupee near all-time low, RBI intervention expected to limit losses

The rupee had declined to its all-time low of 83.7450 on Wednesday

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The rupee appears to be "headed lower steadily," with a strong local appetite to buy dollars. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee is likely to hover near its all-time low at open on Friday, unable to benefit from a drop in US bond yields, with traders expecting intervention from the Reserve Bank of India to continue limiting the currency's losses.
Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at around 83.73-83.74 against the US dollar, marginally weaker than its close at 83.7175 in the previous session.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The rupee had declined to its all-time low of 83.7450 on Wednesday.
The local currency has stayed under pressure for the majority of the last two weeks due to equity-related outflows and a prevailing bias towards steady depreciation. The decline came despite positive cues such as the Federal Reserve's signalling a likely interest rate cut in September.
The dollar index was at 104.39 after rising nearly 0.3 per cent on Thursday, as concerns about geopolitical tensions gave it a safe-haven boost and also helped drive US bond yields lower.
The 10-year US Treasury yield declined to a six-month low of 3.94 per cent in Asia trading with a surprise weakness in US manufacturing data sparking concern that the economy could be on course for a hard landing.

More From This Section

Lenders expect spurt in digital lending, deposit mobilisation in 5 years

RBI may give NBFCs access to public tech credit platform for data flow

Small Indian banks back online after ransomware attack, says NPCI

NPCI reestablishes connectivity with C-Edge following ransomware attack

Abolish tax on life, health insurance premiums: Gadkari writes to FM

The rupee appears to be "headed lower steadily," with a strong local appetite to buy dollars limiting gains while the Reserve Bank of India's interventions keep sharp declines at bay, a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.
"We expect the (Indian) central bank to continue to intervene and hence keep FX volatility at decadal lows," MUFG Bank said in a note.
Asian currencies were mixed on Friday, with the Korean won down nearly 0.5 per cent, while the offshore Chinese yuan and the Thai baht gained slightly.
Investors will pay close attention to a key US jobs report due later on Friday alongside remarks from Fed policymakers.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Govt to decide on sovereign gold bond scheme continuation in September

RBI's tighter liquidity norms credit positive for banks, says Moody's

RBI releases draft rules for Aadhaar based payment operators to avert fraud

Ransomware attack forces around 300 small banks to go offline: Report

RBI releases draft rules on AePS to counter frauds on payments system

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Indian rupee Rupee Central Bank of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon