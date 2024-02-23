Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

CEO's pay hiked to $26 mn in 2023, Citigroup says amid 20,000 job cuts plan

Jane Fraser's pay included a base salary of $1.5 million and a cash bonus of $3.7 million as well as $20.8 million in deferred performance-linked stock, the company said

Citigroup

Jane Fraser took onto the role of CEO in March 2021.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Citigroup Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jane Fraser's compensation rose to $26 million, a 6 per cent annual increase, the company filing showed on Tuesday.

Fraser's pay included a base salary of $1.5 million and a cash bonus of $3.7 million as well as $20.8 million in deferred performance-linked stock, the company said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company cited Fraser's performance in executing the "most consequential set of changes to its organisational and management model since the 2008 financial crisis."

Fraser's role in tackling risk management to address regulatory punishments that date back to 2020 was also highlighted by the lender. She took onto the role of CEO in March 2021.

The bank will slash 20,000 jobs in two years

The revelation has come nearly a month after the lender announced its plan to axe more than 20,000 jobs over the next two years due to disappointing quarterly results. Citigroup reported its worst fourth quarter October-December) in over a decade, amounting to $1.8 billion.

The move will impact about 8 per cent of the 239,000 workforce of the US investment bank.

"Efforts to simplify its structure will be largely completed this quarter, saving $1 billion and eliminating about 5,000 mostly managerial roles," CEO Jane Fraser said last month.

The company estimated that the cuts would cost about $1.8 billion but said it would have saved $2.5 billion a year by 2026. The bank expects up to $1 charges this year in severance-related costs and reorganisation, it said last month.

Also Read

For salary hikes, IT firms now considering tenure along with performance

Salary hikes of major IT companies take a back seat amid weak demand

Accenture skips pay hikes and promotions in India and Sri Lanka this year

IITs seek consensus to exclude highest salaries in placement reports

IIT Bombay placement: 22, not 85, students secure Rs 1 cr salary package

'No FEMA violations': Hiranandani Group on ED searches at Mumbai office

Electric mobility firm Yulu raises Rs 160 cr capital in equity funding

Vice Media to stop publishing on its website, lay off 'several' hundreds

Nvidia's H100 data center chip driving the AI boom. All you need to know?

Nvidia Corp tops Meta record with $277 billion surge in market value

Topics : BS Web Reports Citigroup CEO Citigroup job cuts United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTripura JEE 2024 RegistrationUP Board Examinations 2024IND vs ENG Test Playing 11Airtel in-flight Roaming Plans Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon