close
Sensex (-0.61%)
66061.82 -404.56
Nifty (-0.59%)
19698.60 -116.15
Nifty Smallcap (0.03%)
5982.55 + 2.00
Nifty Midcap (-0.22%)
40570.15 -90.00
Nifty Bank (-0.68%)
44294.65 -302.05
Heatmap

Accenture skips pay hikes and promotions in India and Sri Lanka this year

The US-based IT firm has cited challenging macro environment and slower growth than was initially planned as reasons for skipping pay hikes during the company's financial year (September to August)

Accenture

Photo: Shutterstock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Accenture has announced that it will not be providing salary hikes to its employees in India and Sri Lanka this year, except in critical skill areas and where it is legally mandated, according to a report by the Financial Express. The decision comes after the IT sector reported a challenging macro environment and lower-than-planned growth in the first quarter of the financial year 2023.

In an internal email to employees, country managing director Ajay Vij stated that the US-based IT company needed to make difficult decisions around promotions and rewards. While individual performance bonuses will be paid based on contributions, they will be significantly lower than last year. The company is also reducing promotions, postponing them until June 2024 for certain levels, allowing the organisation to return to growth.

Accenture, which follows a September-August financial year, reported its second-lowest forecast in 16 years, for its upcoming year. The US-based IT firm expects a revenue growth of -2 to 2 per cent in Q1FY24 and for a revenue growth between 2-5 per cent for the full year.

In the quarter that ended on August 31, Accenture revenue rose four per cent to $16 billion, compared with estimates of $16.08 billion. The IT firm has cited soft demand from clients as the primary reason.

Several other IT firms, including HCLTech, Wipro, and Infosys, have made similar decisions amid economic uncertainties. Wipro had deferred its merit-based increments till December. In contrast, last year it happened in September and reports suggest that employees at Infosys were still awaiting salary hikes from the previous year's performance review cycle, as of September.

Tech Mahindra also chose to defer appraisals of senior-level employees. While earlier reports suggested that HCL Tech would not implement raises at all, according to Business Today, the company said it will start rolling out pay hikes for junior employees from October.

In contrast, Tata Consultancy Services announced annual salary hikes for the financial year 2023-24 from April, offering an average increase of six to eight per cent, and 12 to 15 per cent for exceptional performers.  
 

Also Read

World Cup, PAK vs SL Highlights: Rizwan, Shafique shine in historic win

Asia Cup final, IND vs SL Highlights: Siraj hero as India lift the trophy

Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

World Cup 2023 SA vs SL Highlights: Records galore, Proteas win by 102 runs

Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming & telecast

Wadias likely to leave Go First, show no intent to bid for grounded airline

Delhi HC stays proceedings against Hero MotoCorp, chairman Pawan Munjal

MO Alternates, Temasek, Paragon to invest Rs 800 crore in Niva Bupa

Akasa cancels flights from Bengaluru, airline says network 'rationalised'

Infosys announces five-year extension of its JV pact with Temasek

Topics : Accenture Salary hike India's IT industry IT sector BS Web Reports appraisal

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023Jasprit BumrahGold-Silver PriceAngel One Q2 resultsWorld Cup NZ vs BAN Playing 11Operation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon