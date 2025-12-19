Cert-In flags multiple vulnerabilities in Apple's iPhone, iPad OS

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) has flagged multiple vulnerabilities in Apple ’s iPhone, Mac, and iPad, which it said could allow an attacker to “execute arbitrary code, gain elevated privileges, disclose sensitive information, bypass security restrictions, or cause denial of service on the targeted system”.

These vulnerabilities, Cert-In said, could leave Apple users at risk of unauthorised access to sensitive data on their devices, cause service disruptions, and compromise the entire device.

Apart from these, the vulnerabilities flagged could also lead to data manipulation, spoofing, and corruption of the memory of targeted devices, Cert-In warned.

Apple iPhone’s