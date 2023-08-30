ChatGPT for enterprise is an opportunity for IT sector, say analysts

On Tuesday, OpenAI, the firm that owns ChatGPT, announced its offering for the enterprise segment. ChatGPT Enterprise will offer enterprise-grade security and privacy and unlimited high-speed ChatGPT 4 access, among other features. The obvious question is the impact of this on the IT services players; analysts believe this is an opportunity for the sector.

ChatGPT, launched just nine months ago, has seen teams adopt it in over 80 per cent of Fortune 500 companies, said the company on its website regarding the enterprise offering.

The launch of ChatGPT for enterprise comes at a time when IT services players are building their own versions of a similar platform for their clients. Name any company—Accenture, TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, among others—have announced their intention to have a significant presence in the generative AI capability.

Jim Hare, distinguished VP analyst, analytics and AI from Gartner, believes that ChatGPT for Enterprise provides an additional opportunity for service providers to engage enterprises offering services to organisations who want to use more of an out-of-the-box GenAI tool and connect it with their internal enterprise data.

“I don’t see this disrupting the IT services ecosystem. OpenAI also hasn’t shared their pricing and licensing model for ChatGPT Enterprise. Unclear if there is better value in this new tool versus using Microsoft’s versions or custom-built,” he added.

Even if ChatGPT for Enterprise is an opportunity, analysts point out that enterprises will need to take a calibrated approach.

Phil Fersht, HFS CEO and chief analyst, says that the whole enterprise world is still absorbing the generative AI overload and there are issues that need to be crystallised before they adopt.

“Enterprises are still struggling to adopt the cloud! And we should remember that progress with GenAI is only possible when you fix your data infrastructure and integrate cloud and your other AI tools. With that, you have to digest all those surveys with data on adoption rates with a big pinch of salt as consultants and tech firms vie to lead the GenAI narrative. For example, many traditional NLP projects are getting relabelled as GenAI to make them sound more appealing, among many other initiatives using older AI tech,” added Fersht.

He also points out that the path to incorporate Gen AI into the enterprise segment is fraught with challenges. Fersht says that anything touching customer or employee data is more scrutinised than ever, and GenAI opens up a whole new can of worms when it comes to immersing it into the enterprise.

He added: “Most Generative AI use cases use public data today. Getting enterprises to share private data will be challenging, if not impossible. We hear about approaches for data anonymisation and for data impact assessments. But as we could see with GDPR, in the end, the courts will be the arbiters of the effectiveness of those approaches.”

It's this complexity that may give an edge to the IT services and consulting players. “Enterprises will likely ask IT service providers which approach is better based on the business value and use cases. Gives service providers an additional opportunity to create/deliver services for those enterprises that want to use ChatGPT Enterprises for certain use cases but without the data privacy/security concerns,” said Hare of Gartner.

Indian IT services firms as well as global services and consulting players like Accenture and Lenovo have announced plans for investments of billions into creating expertise in the generative AI space. Indian firms such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCLTech, and Wipro are also working with hyperscalers like Google and Microsoft as well.

“GenAI is not free. On the contrary, to attract talent for data management, the rare breed of prompt engineers, or even to run your foundational model, requires deep pockets. And that is before the debate around the Carbon Footprint of AI is getting started. In addition, getting access to the IT infrastructure to build and develop these language models gets expensive, and building business cases and longer-term viable cost models is going to dominate sourcing discussions in the coming months,” cautions Fersht, who asks enterprises to start building business cases first.