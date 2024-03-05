Sensex (    %)
                        
CIEL Group acquires strategic stake in Courseplay, eyes IPO in FY25

Serving over a million employees globally, Courseplay is reshaping skill-based employee development for market leaders across diverse sectors

Deals, mergers,

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CIEL Group, a full spectrum human resources solutions provider, has announced its expansion beyond India by acquiring a strategic stake in Courseplay, a leading global learning experience platform. This move is in line with CIEL's plan to go public in financial year 2025 and its transformation into a technology-led human resources solutions provider.

Serving over a million employees globally, Courseplay is reshaping skill-based employee development for market leaders across diverse sectors. With a mission to help employees be better at their jobs, they offer a 360-degree approach, integrating on-the-job, social, and formal learning, trusted by leading enterprises and fast-growing startups alike. CIEL plans to strengthen its human resources technology offering through the integration of Courseplay with its human resources technology platforms like ProSculpt, HfactoR, Jombay, and CielJobs.
Commenting on the acquisition, K Pandiarajan, Executive Chairperson of CIEL Group, said, “We are happy to welcome Courseplay into CIEL’s family. The acquisition is a pivotal step in our journey towards emerging as one of the most respected tech-led human resources solution providers in the world. With our sights set on Initial Public Offering in financial year 2025, this strategic move reinforces our dedication to driving growth and innovation in the human resources space. Together with Courseplay’s artificial intelligence-powered platform, we are poised to transform the employee learning experience and elevate our position as the top player in the industry.”

CIEL has proactively shifted its focus towards human resources technology, and its human resources technology revenues have grown by 64 per cent in quarter three of financial year 2024. Aditya Narayan Mishra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CIEL HR Services said, “As we continue to focus on human resources technology and drive growth in this dynamic sector, the acquisition of Courseplay marks a significant milestone for CIEL. As the technology landscape is constantly evolving, so are the skills in demand. CIEL sees this as an opportunity to transform the talent landscape by facilitating upskilling across the globe.”

Arjun Gupta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Courseplay, said “Today marks a momentous occasion for Courseplay. Since our founding, we have been dedicated to revolutionising the learning and development industry, and I am incredibly proud to announce that Courseplay is being acquired by CIEL. This is a natural next step in our journey, one that will allow us to amplify our impact on a global scale.”

Topics : IPO India Indian companies Merger and Acquisition Human Resources

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

