Home / Companies / News / Closely monitoring situation, says Indian Hotels on malware incident

Closely monitoring situation, says Indian Hotels on malware incident

Benares Hotels, a subsidiary of IHCL, also posted a similar regulatory filing on Friday, informing the stock exchanges regarding the IT security incident

Tata Group’s hospitality arm and Taj Hotels’ parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

"We would like to inform the exchanges that the Company has detected a malware incident, affecting select IT systems and immediate action has been taken to contain the impact and secure the systems. The relevant authorities have been duly notified. The Company continues to monitor the situation closely while operating business as usual," Indian Hotels Company Limited stated in the filing.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

The country's biggest hospitality player Indian Hotels Company Limited has reported a malware incident, saying immediate action has been taken to contain the impact and secure its systems, maintaining that the Tata Group-owned firm is closely monitoring the situation while operating business as usual.

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) informed about the incident in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Benares Hotels, a subsidiary of IHCL, also posted a similar regulatory filing on Friday, informing the stock exchanges regarding the IT security incident.

Benares Hotels Limited is a listed public limited company incorporated in 1971. The company operates its hotels Taj Ganges and Nadesar Palace in Varanasi and Ginger Hotel, Gondia in Maharashtra. It became a subsidiary of The Indian Hotels Company Limited in 2011.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Hotels Tata group Malware Financial malware

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

