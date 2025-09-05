Friday, September 05, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Swiggy enters gifting market, unveils 'Giftables' ahead of festive season

Swiggy launches 'Giftables', a curated gifting service offering personalised gift options, delivered in under an hour, as quick-commerce firms race to expand offerings during the festive season

Giftables offers expertly curated gifts across categories, including premium chocolates, cakes, flowers, electronics, jewellery, toys, and more.

BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Swiggy, the food and grocery delivery platform, has forayed into the gifting segment with the launch of Giftables, a new category aimed at helping users easily find personalised gifts for a range of occasions. The move comes as quick-commerce firms ramp up offerings ahead of the festive season.
 
Designed to simplify both last-minute and planned gifting, Giftables offers expertly curated gifts across categories, including premium chocolates, cakes, flowers, electronics, jewellery, toys, and more. The service, available through the Swiggy app, is already live in Bengaluru and will expand to Mumbai, Delhi, and other metros in the coming days.
 
“With Giftables, we’re solving a real consumer pain point. Gifting is often last-minute and full of uncertainty,” said Phani Kishan, co-founder and chief growth officer, Swiggy. “With Giftables on Swiggy, users get curated, high-quality options delivered in under an hour. No more juggling platforms or settling for uninspired gifts.”
 
 
Many shoppers struggle with not knowing what to gift or have to juggle multiple websites and apps to create a complete gifting experience. Swiggy said Giftables makes gifting easy, heartfelt, and hassle-free, all in minutes. It offers users a seamless solution, allowing them to discover and combine high-quality gift options in a single order. Shoppers can browse by occasion, recipient, or category to find the perfect gift. In the coming weeks, users will also be able to get personalised recommendations from an AI-powered gifting chatbot.
 
A key feature of Giftables is the ability to personalise combinations, such as a cake from one’s favourite bakery along with flowers, sweets with perfume, or cupcakes with toys. This way, a user need not place separate orders for food delivery and Instamart. Also, the deliveries can be made to the gifter or directly to the giftee within 10–60 minutes.
 

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

