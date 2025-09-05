Friday, September 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Shriram Properties signs agreement for prime land in North Bengaluru

Shriram Properties signs agreement for prime land in North Bengaluru

Shriram Properties has signed a joint development agreement for 6.5 acres in North Bengaluru, with a ₹500 crore GDV, to launch a premium residential project in the area

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties has signed a joint development agreement for 6.5 acres in North Bengaluru to launch a premium residential project with a ₹500 crore potential GDV.
 
The real estate developer, which caters to the mid-market and mid-prime residential segments, is set to develop a premium residential apartment project with a saleable area of approximately 0.6 million square feet.
 
Akshay Murali, Vice President – Business Development, Shriram Properties, said, “This project marks a significant milestone in our journey to create landmark developments that blend luxury living with ecological harmony. Yelahanka’s evolving landscape and its proximity to the upcoming biodiversity park make this location truly unique. We are excited to bring a thoughtfully designed residential experience to this vibrant part of Bengaluru.”
 
 
The project is located adjacent to the upcoming large state park in Yelahanka and is planned for launch during the next fiscal year. The project will overlook the proposed Madapanahalli Biodiversity Park, spread across 154 acres of eucalyptus plantations, featuring a medicinal garden, aviary, zoo, and tree park.
 
Shriram Properties’ key markets include Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata. The company has delivered 48 projects spanning 28.3 million square feet, primarily in Bengaluru and Chennai, with a growing presence in Kolkata. As of June 30, 2025, SPL has a robust development pipeline of 39 projects with a total potential of 36 million square feet, including 19 million square feet under active development.
 

Topics : Shriram Properties Bengaluru Residential projects Real Estate

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

