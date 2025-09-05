Friday, September 05, 2025 | 04:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / TCS to manage Odisha govt's AI-enabled integrated financial system

TCS to manage Odisha govt's AI-enabled integrated financial system

The company has been working with the state government since 2005, beginning with the integrated Odisha Treasury Management System

Tata Consultancy Services, TCS

As part of this programme, TCS will also implement its AI Workbench, an open-source solution designed to support AI/ML projects in designated operational areas, including model development, monitoring, and retraining, it said.

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with the Odisha government to design and implement Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) 3.0.

The company has been working with the state government since 2005, beginning with the integrated Odisha Treasury Management System. This collaboration progressed through the implementation of IFMS, followed by IFMS 2.0, culminating in the launch of IFMS 3.0 the third generation of the solution, TCS said in a statement.

As part of this programme, TCS will also implement its AI Workbench, an open-source solution designed to support AI/ML projects in designated operational areas, including model development, monitoring, and retraining, it said.

 

This enables IFMS 3.0 to apply analytics and machine learning to decision-making and operational processes, with features such as multilingual chatbot interactions to enhance user experience. The assistant is developed to address FAQs, automate service desk procedures, and carry out functional tasks, aiding IFMS users.

"We are proud to deepen our collaboration with the Odisha government. IFMS 3.0 combines advanced technology and user-centric design to deliver smarter governance. With real-time financial visibility, enhanced precision, and a future-ready architecture, this platform will empower Odisha to deliver more effective public services to its citizens," Girish Ramachandran, President, Growth Markets and Public Services, TCS, said.

In addition to its core functionalities supporting the Finance department's needs in budgeting, expenditure management, revenue management, and accounts management, IFMS 3.0 incorporates advanced functional and non-functional enhancements aimed at streamlining financial processes, enhancing data precision, and enabling real-time monitoring and reporting.

TCS Public Service senior vice president Tej Paul Bhatla said that this new system unifies budgeting, payments, receipts, and accounts into a single source of truth. With AI-assisted insights and intuitive workflows, IFMS 3.0 will allow officials to monitor programmes in real time, accelerate reporting, and make confident, data-driven decisions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Reliance Defence to partner with France's Daher Aerospace for components

Dassault Aviation to raise stake in Dassault Reliance Aerospace to 51%

Vivek Gupta, managing director and CEO, United Breweries Limited

UBL aims for 30% growth in its premium segment every quarter: CEO

Shriram Properties

Shriram Properties signs agreement for prime land in North Bengaluru

Swiggy, Giftables

Swiggy enters gifting market, unveils 'Giftables' ahead of festive season

Hansgrohe Raindance & Axor

Hansgrohe to expand India capacity, aims 10% global sales share by 2030

Topics : Tata Consultancy Services Odisha government artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon