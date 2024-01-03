Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

CMS Info Systems reports 9.3% growth in retail consumption trends

In data shared with Business Standard, the company said the Y-o-Y growth in the October and November period has been at 12.5 per cent, pointing at robust growth in the third quarter as well

cms info

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CMS Info Systems on Wednesday reported a 9.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) consumption growth in the April-September quarter of 2023 (H1FY24) in its retail consumption trends.

In data shared with Business Standard, the company said the Y-o-Y growth in the October and November period has been at 12.5 per cent, pointing at robust growth in the third quarter as well. Data for the entire quarter is not out yet.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The logistics and technology services provider revealed key consumption trends in the organised retail segment in H1FY24, through a comprehensive analysis spanning 11 consumer-facing sectors, such as large format retail, jewellery, FMCG, e-commerce, hospitality, and aviation, among others.

In the business to consumer (B2C) segment, the FMCG and e-commerce sectors experienced an annual increase of 26.2 per cent and 19.4 per cent respectively, during Q2-FY24, reflecting rising consumer demand in these sectors amid easing inflation.

Meanwhile, the aviation and hospitality sectors saw annual growth of 29.7 per cent and 12.8 per cent in the same period, reflecting increased demand for travel, driven by events such as the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The jewellery sector, meanwhile, saw an annual growth of 7.1 per cent in contrast to a 4.6 per cent decline in the same time period from a year ago, suggesting higher spending triggered by the wedding season and a post-pandemic demand bounce-back.

The large format retail sector experienced an annual increase of 7.8 per cent in Q2-FY24, driven by factors such as rising incomes, urbanisation, and changing consumer preferences.

“The surge in retail consumption parallels the 7.6 per cent GDP growth in Q2FY24, boosted by easing inflation. Taking cues from these macroeconomic indicators, we expect a stronger consumption growth in Q3FY24, especially in FMCG, e-commerce, and aviation sectors,” said Anush Raghavan, president, cash management solutions at CMS Info Systems.

The company expects higher GDP and softening inflation to catalyse retail consumption growth in Q3FY24, also aided by the festival and wedding season.

Also Read

CMS Info Systems tumbles 9% after huge block deal on BSE

CMS Info System Q2 net profit up 16%, managed ATM services income grows 26%

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important

Amid increased consumption in India, IEX's electricity volume up 21%

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

IT major Tech Mahindra announces appointment of Richard Lobo as CHRO

FMCG cos to witness low topline growth in Q3, volume growth to remain soft

Majority bondholders have consented to restructuring: Vedanta Resources

US pipeline to keep pharma major Lupin's revenues on healthy trajectory

Karan Adani now MD of Adani Ports, Gautam Adani stays as executive chairman


Retail Consumption Trends by CMS is a macroeconomic indicator of retail purchases based on the cash collected and processed from more than 52,000 organised retail touchpoints across India.

Y-o-Y growth (in %)

Sector H1FY24 Oct-Nov FY24*
FMCG                      26.2%   52.9%
E-commerce   19.4%     40.2%
Aviation        29.7%   15.1%
Large format retail 7.8%    10.6%

* Data for the entire quarter is not available yet Source: CMS Info Systems 

Topics : CMS Info Systems Retail companies consumption economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon