close
Sensex (0.60%)
64752.99 + 389.21
Nifty (0.61%)
19347.65 + 117.05
Nifty Smallcap (1.51%)
6102.30 + 90.95
Nifty Midcap (0.65%)
39846.55 + 259.15
Nifty Bank (0.43%)
43506.10 + 187.85
Heatmap

Amid increased consumption in India, IEX's electricity volume up 21%

According to the data for October published by GRID-India, the country's energy consumption jumped 22 per cent to 139 billion units as compared to that in 2022

energy consumption

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 10:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the electricity consumption in India jumped in October, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Monday reported an increase of 21 per cent in its electricity volume to 9,260 million units (MU). In a regulatory filing, the company said that its day-ahead market (DAM) jumped 8.3 per cent to 4,742 MU in October as compared to 4,379 MU in the same month last year.

According to the data for October published by Grid Controller of India Limited (GRID-India), the country's energy consumption jumped 22 per cent to 139 billion units (BU) as compared to that in 2022. This was due to below-average rainfall in October and a lower base last year.

"This upsurge in power demand prompted distribution companies (Discoms) to actively purchase power on the exchange to meet the increased demand, thereby leading to a significant increase in trade volumes on IEX," the company said.

The increase in demand also led to a 68 per cent rise in DAM prices to Rs 6.45 per unit.

The green day-ahead market (G-DAM) achieved 180.80 MU volume during the month, with a weighted average price of Rs 6.37 per unit. The segment saw participation from 194 market participants during the month.

The green term-ahead market (G-TAM) achieved 7.23 MU volume in October, with an average monthly price of non-solar at Rs 8.40/unit.

The real-time electricity market (RTM) volume increased to 2,402 MU in October from 2,265 MU in October 2022, registering an increase of 6.1 per cent.

"The RTM segment enables distribution utilities and industries with greater flexibility and efficient optimisation of portfolios by balancing their power demand-supply on a real-time basis," the company said.

The day-ahead contingency and term-ahead market (TAM), consisting of contingency, daily, weekly and monthly contracts up to three months, traded 1,911 MU during October, higher by 207.6 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

As of 10:05 am on Monday, IEX's shares were trading 4 per cent in the green at Rs 132.8 apiece on BSE. 

Also Read

As tur dal prices bite, traders want consumers to try other dal varieties

LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

CPPIB sells 1.77% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank; IEX shares slump 10%

Time of Day power tariff: Why you may have to pay higher electricity bills

Egg freezing industry likely to touch Rs 25,000 crore mark in 10 years

How declining demand for natural diamonds is changing the dynamics of Surat

Scheme to tackle pollution by processing units in sectors on the cards

Govt blocks Mahadev app, 21 other illegal betting platforms on ED request

Gupta coal mine and terminal to be retained by SA govt after court decision

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : electricity energy consumption IEX IEX shares BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon