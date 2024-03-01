Sensex (    %)
                        
Coal India output rises 11% to 685 mn tonnes during Apr-Feb FY24

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output in the country

Coal India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

State-owned Coal India Ltd on Friday reported a 10.5 per cent rise in production at 685.1 million tonnes (MT) during the April-February period of the ongoing fiscal.
The public sector coal producer had registered an output of 619.7 MT in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.
In February, the production increased to 74.8 MT from 68.8 MT recorded in the year-ago month, the filing said.
According to the company, the figures are provisional.
The total offtake of coal during the April-February period went up to 684.7 MT from 630.5 MT witnessed in the year-ago period.
Coal offtake is the amount of fossil fuel supplied from the pitheads.
CIL's offtake in February also increased to 65.3 MT from 58.3 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal.
First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

