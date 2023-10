Coca-Cola India introduces 100% recycled PET bottles for carbonated drink

Beverages major Coca-Cola on Wednesday said it has introduced 100 per cent recycled PET bottles for its carbonated beverage supporting the circular economy.

The company has introduced recycled PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles in pack sizes of 250 ml and 750 ml across several markets in India, said a statement from Coca-Cola India.

These PET bottles are being manufactured by Coca-Cola bottling partners - Moon Beverages and SLMG Beverages Ltd, it added.

"The bottles made from 100 per cent food-grade rPET (excluding caps and labels) have an on-pack call to action "Recycle Me Again" message and will also drive consumer awareness with "100% recycled PET bottle" displayed on the pack," it said.

These rPET bottles are crafted from food-grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate. The plastic is recycled as per the technologies approved by the USFDA and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) for food-grade recycled material and repurposed into new PET bottles, reducing the need for virgin plastic for producing PET bottles.

The Coca-Cola Company now offers 100 per cent rPET bottles in over 40 markets. It had first introduced 100 per cent recycled PET bottles in India for its packaged drinking water brand Kinley.

