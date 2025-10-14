Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Cochin Shipyard wins ₹2,000 cr order for 6 LNG-powered container vessels

Cochin Shipyard wins ₹2,000 cr order for 6 LNG-powered container vessels

These vessels will have a capacity of about 1,700 twenty-foot equivalent units and be powered by liquefied natural gas, according to a regulatory filing

Cochin Shipyard Limited

CSL said that a letter of intent (LOI) in this regard was signed on October 14, 2025

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) on Tuesday said it has bagged a mega order from a prominent European client for the design and construction of six feeder container vessels.

These vessels will have a capacity of about 1,700 twenty-foot equivalent units and be powered by liquefied natural gas, according to a regulatory filing.

CSL said that a letter of intent (LOI) in this regard was signed on October 14, 2025.

A formal shipbuilding contract detailing the techno-commercial terms will be signed in due course, it added.

According to the company's project classification, the value of the order is above Rs 2,000 crore.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

adani

Adani Group's ROA hits 16.5%, among highest globally in infrastructure

Balaji amines, checmical factory

Balaji Amines accused of making pharma-grade chemical without licence

Gautam Adani, Thomas Kurian

Adani to partner with Google for India's largest AI hub in Visakhapatnam

B9 BeveragesB9 Beverages

Bira 91 faces major financial risks as FY24 audit flags losses, liabilities

aggressive hybrid funds, mutual funds, equity, debt, retirement planning, long-term goals, investment strategy, portfolio stability, systematic withdrawal plans, moderate risk investors

Artha India Ventures announces first close of ₹500 cr Artha Venture Fund II

Topics : Cochin Shipyard Cochin Shipyard Limited container vessel container shipments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon