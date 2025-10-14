Cochin Shipyard wins ₹2,000 cr order for 6 LNG-powered container vessels

Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) on Tuesday said it has bagged a mega order from a prominent European client for the design and construction of six feeder container vessels.
These vessels will have a capacity of about 1,700 twenty-foot equivalent units and be powered by liquefied natural gas, according to a regulatory filing.
CSL said that a letter of intent (LOI) in this regard was signed on October 14, 2025.
A formal shipbuilding contract detailing the techno-commercial terms will be signed in due course, it added.
According to the company's project classification, the value of the order is above Rs 2,000 crore.
