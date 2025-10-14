Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 02:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani to partner with Google for India's largest AI hub in Visakhapatnam

Adani to partner with Google for India's largest AI hub in Visakhapatnam

The project will include massive data centres, subsea cable links and clean energy systems in Visakhapatnam to power India's advanced AI operations

Gautam Adani, Thomas Kurian

CEO of Google Cloud Thomas Kurian (L) and Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani (Photo: X/@gautam_adani)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Enterprises, through its joint venture AdaniConneX, has partnered with Google to develop India’s largest AI data centre campus along with new green energy infrastructure in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a press release.
 
Google’s AI hub in Visakhapatnam represents an investment of around $15 billion over five years (2026-2030). The project will feature gigawatt-scale data centre operations, a robust subsea cable network and clean energy infrastructure to support the most advanced AI workloads in India. AdaniConneX and Airtel will collaborate closely with Google to bring the project to life, the press release said.   
 
 

Building AI infrastructure

 
The Google AI hub will add significant compute capacity to India, marking a major step forward in the nation’s AI capabilities. Both companies are committed to sustainability, with plans to co-invest in new transmission lines, clean energy generation and innovative energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh.
 
These initiatives will not only power the data centre but also strengthen India’s electricity grid.

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said, “The Adani Group is proud to partner with Google on this historic project that will define the future of India's digital landscape."
 
He further said, “This is more than just an investment in infrastructure. It is an investment in the soul of a rising nation... Visakhapatnam is now set to become a global destination for technology, and we are thrilled to be the architects of this monumental journey.”
 
Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said: “To unlock India's massive potential in the AI age, we are investing in the Google AI hub, which will provide the critical foundation to drive growth and enable businesses, researchers, and creators to build and scale with AI."
 
“Working with Adani, we will bring our cutting-edge resources closer to communities and customers alike, and offer them the performance, security, and scalability to innovate and thrive on a global stage.”     
 

Economic growth and job creation

 
The AI hub and its associated connectivity gateway are expected to be a major driver of economic growth in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and across India. The project will promote digital inclusivity and is projected to generate tens of thousands of jobs in technology, construction and clean energy sectors, the press release said.

Topics : Google Adani Enterprises Adani Group Data centre Visakhapatnam BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

