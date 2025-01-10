Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Cognizant CEO discusses development of largest Indian campus with Odisha CM

Cognizant CEO discusses development of largest Indian campus with Odisha CM

He expressed happiness over the growth of the firm's existing centre in Bhubaneswar, and exuded confidence that it would grow further in the next five years, the statement said

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday to discuss the development of the American IT firm's biggest campus in India in the state, a statement said.

At the meeting, Majhi said the state government would allot land in Bhubaneswar city for development of the Cognizant campus and provide all support, it said.

"Both discussed on developing Cognizant campus in Bhubaneswar as its biggest centre in India," it added.

Ravi Kumar S, who is of Odisha origin, was in Bhubaneswar to attend the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention.

He expressed happiness over the growth of the firm's existing centre in Bhubaneswar, and exuded confidence that it would grow further in the next five years, the statement said.

 

The CM sought his cooperation for bringing more investments in the IT sector in Odisha, and he assured all help, it said.

Majhi congratulated him for his success and the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman being conferred on him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nvidia

India must set up AI factories to lead next AI revolution: Nvidia MD Dhupar

ED raids promoters of Tadoba Andhari tiger safari over alleged fraud

ED raids promoters of Tadoba Andhari tiger safari over alleged fraud

NTPC

NTPC Renewable Energy starts 110 MW commercial supply from 2 solar projects

SKS Power Generation

CESC Q3 results: Profit drops 6.3% to Rs 282 cr, declares interim dividend

warehouse

Speedy Multimodes renews 6-year partnership with Central Warehousing Corp

Topics : Odisha economy Cognizant Bhubaneswar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon