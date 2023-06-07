Competition Commission of India approves deal involving Manipal Group

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has cleared the proposed deal involving Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd and Manipal Education and Medical Group India Pvt Ltd (MEMG India).

Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd (MHEPL) operates a chain of multi-speciality hospitals under the brand name 'Manipal Hospitals', while MEMG India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RSP Trust India and belongs to the Pai family group.

In a tweet on Tuesday, CCI said it has approved the "proposed combination involving Manipal Health Enterprises Private Limited and Manipal Education and Medical Group India Private Limited".

The deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

Also Read NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google Notifying changes in competition law may face CCI quorum challenge Manipal Health aims adding 3,600 beds yrs after Temasek controlling stake Developers pan Google's 'delay tactics' even as it begins heeding CCI order Like Google, Apple may now be asked by CCI to change app store policy RCF's contractor to pay Rs 173.72 crore for breakdown of two GTGs Samsung expects monsoon to bring strong growth from rural area in 2nd half Airtel to manage cloud, content for digital education platform DIKSHA Dividend by top 10 payers more than doubles in FY23; TCS tops the table Koparo to raise $1.5 mn in Pre-Series A round led by Saama Capital