Competition Commission of India approves deal involving Manipal Group

The deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 12:15 AM IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has cleared the proposed deal involving Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd and Manipal Education and Medical Group India Pvt Ltd (MEMG India).

Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd (MHEPL) operates a chain of multi-speciality hospitals under the brand name 'Manipal Hospitals', while MEMG India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RSP Trust India and belongs to the Pai family group.

In a tweet on Tuesday, CCI said it has approved the "proposed combination involving Manipal Health Enterprises Private Limited and Manipal Education and Medical Group India Private Limited".

The deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Competition Commission of India CCI Manipal Group

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 12:15 AM IST

