Koparo to raise $1.5 mn in Pre-Series A round led by Saama Capital

Koparo offers a portfolio of over 15 products and 30-plus SKUs across core cleaning, speciality cleaning and accessories

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 10:14 PM IST
Koparo, a home and personal hygiene D2C brand, on Tuesday announced to raise USD 1.5 million (about 12.38 crore) in a Pre Series A round led by Saama Capital.

The co-investors are Fluid Ventures and Singapore-based M Venture Partners, along with some angel investors.

"The funds raised to be used for offline launch, brand building and product innovation," a statement from Koparo said.

Koparo offers a portfolio of over 15 products and 30-plus SKUs across core cleaning, speciality cleaning and accessories.

It has experienced remarkable growth in the past 12 months, with revenues growing 10X since its last funding round.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 10:14 PM IST

