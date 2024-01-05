Stocks to Watch today, Jan 5: Sobha, Dabur, Grasim, REC, Jupiter Wagons

Stocks to Watch on January 5: Equity markets could remain stock-specific on Friday as investors await fresh cues for directional moves. At 7:40 AM, Gift Nifty was at 21,774, down 12 points.





READ: STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES In the rest of Asia, Kospi, and Hang Seng were down up to 0.15 per cent, whereas the ASX200, Nikkei, and Shanghai Composite gained up to 0.5 per cent.

Overnight, in the US, Nasdaq Composite fell 0.56 per cent, the S&P 500 slid 0.34 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.03 per cent.

Against this, here is a list of stocks to watch today:

Dabur India: Dabur India expects mid- to high-single-digit growth in its consolidated revenue for the quarter ended December (Q3FY24), as demand for its consumer goods in rural areas continued to lag urban regions and pricing growth remained subdued.

However, Dabur expects gross margins to likely expand, led by moderating inflation and cost-saving initiatives.

Sobha: Sobha Ltd logged its best-ever quarterly sales in Q3FY24 at Rs 1,952 crore. The company launched two new projects during the quarter with a total saleable area of 3.84 million sq. ft.

J&K Bank: Jammu and Kashmir Bank reported a 11.80 per cent year-on-year increase in total business at Rs 2.19 trillion. Total deposits surged 9 pet cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.29 trillion.

Utkarsh SFB: The small finance bank has reported 31 per cent Y-o-Y growth in gross loans at Rs 16,408 crore in Q3FY24.

RBL Bank: It recorded total deposits at Rs 92,743 crore, up 13 per cent Y-o-Y, and gross advances at Rs 81,870 crore, up 20 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY24.

Grasim Industries: The company's Board has approved fund raise via rights issue worth Rs 4,000 crore. The price has been set as Rs 1,812 per share, a discount of nearly 12.5 per cent from the prevailing market price.

Shree Cement: The company has announced a corporate brand overhaul with 'Bangur' as the new master brand.

Torrent Pharma: The pharma company has established a wholly-owned subsidiary named Farmacéutica Torrent Colombia SAS in Colombia, effective January 3, 2024, to expand its international operations.

Brightcom Group: Vijay Kancharla has tendered his resignation as CIO and Executive Director of the company with effect from January 2, 2024.

Coforge: Ajay Kalra, chief financial office of the company, has relinquished the position of CFO due to personal reasons and to pursue other opportunities.

L&T Finance Holdings: The company has raised Rs 500 crore via private placement of non-convertible debentures.

Operationally, it estimates retail loan book to clock 31 per cent Y-o-Y growth at Rs 74,750, and retail disbursement to rise 25 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 14,500 crore in Q3FY24. It sees portfolio realisation at 91 per cent.

Lupin: Has received tentative approval from the USFDA for Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin tablets.

REC: REC Power Development and Consultancy has signed a Rs 2,094-crore MoU with the Gujarat Government.

Bajaj Auto: Has launched Electric Chetak's two new variants -- Chetak Premium 2024 and Chetak Urbane 2024.

Jupiter Wagons: Has received an order worth Rs 473 crore from the Ministry of Defence to manufacture and supply of 697 Bogie open military wagons.