Construction-grade sand production plant to begin next month: NLC India

Sand manufactured from mining wastes is important in view of the scarcity of natural sand

NLC India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 3:56 PM IST
State-owned lignite producer NLC India on Wednesday said its proposed plant for manufacturing construction-grade sand using mine overburden is expected to begin operations by January-end.
The plant is expected to produce civil construction-grade sand from mine overburden -- wastes generated during mining operations.
Sand manufactured from mining wastes is important in view of the scarcity of natural sand.
"This plant is expected to produce civil construction Grade M-sand of 2.62 lakh cubic metre per year from mine overburden...The plant is expected to be operationalised by end of January 2024," the public sector enterprise said in a stock exchange filing.
Similar and high capacity plants will be installed in other mines of Neyveli (Tamil Nadu) in due course, the company said.
"Bhoomi Puja for the proposed OB to M-Sand Plant at Mine-IA, Neyveli was performed on December 12," it said.
Company's CMD Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said that the contract has already been awarded for execution and this environment-friendly initiative would be further expanded in future.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

