BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: Official

"Our refineries are capable of processing Venezuelan oil and we have given our international trade (department) okay to buy it," Khanna said in an industry event

bpcl

The import of Venezuelan oil will not be a threat to BPCL's Russian oil imports, he added.

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 1:14 PM IST
India's state run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp is looking at buying Venezuela oil, its head of refineries Sanjay Khanna said on Wednesday.
"Our refineries are capable of processing Venezuelan oil and we have given our international trade (department) okay to buy it," Khanna said in an industry event.
The import of Venezuelan oil will not be a threat to BPCL's Russian oil imports, he added.
So far India's Reliance Industries, Indian oil Corp and HPCL-Mittal Energy have booked cargoes of Venezuelan oil since the United States lifted sanctions in October.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BPCL Venezuela Oil imports Russia Oil production

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 1:14 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon