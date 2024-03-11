Coromandel Int'l delivers 200 drones to women SHGs to modernise farming

Coromandel International, India’s leading agri solutions provider, has announced the delivery of 200 drones to women from Self Help Groups (SHGs), towards modernising farming. This is part of the Central Government’s mission of bolstering the nation’s agricultural sector through the “Namo Drone Didi” Scheme.









आज पूरा देश हमारी ड्रोन दीदियों के कौशल का साक्षी बना। जिन्हें हमारी बहन-बेटियों के कौशल पर भरोसा नहीं था, उन्हें देश की सशक्त होती नारीशक्ति की इन तस्वीरों को जरूर देखना चाहिए। नए भारत की नमो ड्रोन दीदियों पर हर देशवासी को गर्व है!आज पूरा देश हमारी ड्रोन दीदियों के कौशल का साक्षी बना। जिन्हें हमारी बहन-बेटियों के कौशल पर भरोसा नहीं था, उन्हें देश की सशक्त होती नारीशक्ति की इन तस्वीरों को जरूर देखना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/BsUjM361SD March 11, 2024 The company, in an event organised by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers spanning across 11 locations in the country, including Manikyammaguda in the Rangareddy District and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually hand over 1,000 drones, including 200 drones supplied by Coromandel International, to the members of various SHGs.

The drones supplied by Coromandel will be used by the women SHG members in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. The company has also trained the local women pilots to operate these drones. Further, the drones delivered by Coromandel International were manufactured by the company’s subsidiary, Dhaksha Unmanned Systems, a leading drone manufacturer in the country.

These drones encompass a wide range of cutting-edge solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of farmers and include built-in safety features like anti-collision sensors, RTL (Return to Launch) feature for safe landing, and are equipped with high-quality nozzles that can cover up to 30 acres of spraying per day.

The “Namo Drone Didi” Scheme is aimed at empowering rural women by training them to be drone pilots and making them integral stakeholders in the local farming supply chains. As part of the scheme, the government aims to help 15,000 women-led SHGs with agricultural drones for crop monitoring, spraying fertilisers, and crop protection chemicals.

Commenting on contributing to this empowering initiative, Arun Alagappan, Executive Vice Chairman, Coromandel International, said, “With agriculture being the backbone of our economy, Coromandel International, as a leading agri solutions provider, recognises the significance of modernising farming techniques to ensure sustainable food production and economic growth. The 200 drones delivered by Coromandel, intended for use by the SHGs, were supplied by the company’s subsidiary Dhaksha."

"In addition to supplying drones, comprehensive training and technical support will be provided to the farmers to ensure they harness the full potential of the technology at their disposal. Supporting the Government's vision, Coromandel aims to strengthen agricultural infrastructure and contribute to the prosperity of farmers by advancing agricultural innovation to Indian farms," he added.