CPCB fines IOC, BPCL for not installing pollution control devices

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has fined state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) for not installing pollution control devices at their petrol pumps.

IOC has been fined Rs 1 crore and BPCL Rs 2 crore, the two firms said in separate stock exchange filings.

"The company has received a direction from CPCB to pay compensation of Rs 1 crore for non-installation of Vapour Recovery Systems (VRS) at retail outlets in National Capital Region (NCR)," IOC said adding the fine was for not installing VRS at petrol refuelling stations within the timeline prescribed by the Supreme Court.

When a vehicle is refilled at a fuel station, petrol vapour tends to dissipate into the atmosphere. The vapour contains cancer-causing substances like benzene, toluene and xylene. Petrol pumps were in 2016 ordered to install VRS at fuel stations to prevent petrol vapours from escaping.

"There is no impact on the operation and other activities of the company. However, the financial implication would be limited to a compensation amount of Rs 1 crore," IOC said.

In a separate filing, BPCL said it has "received notice under Section 5 of Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 to pay environmental compensation of Rs 2 crore to CPCB for non-installation of Vapour Recovery Systems within the timeline prescribed by Supreme Court and CPCB, in petrol refuelling stations and storage terminals."



BPCL said it is "examining the notice and would be giving appropriate reply requesting the CPCB not to proceed further and discharge the company from the notice".

Both the companies received notices on October 19, 2023.

Also Read OMCs log 52-week high on fund raising plan; HPCL, BPCL, IOC gain up to 4% BPCL, IOC, HPCL stocks slide 1-3% on reports OMCs may bear LPG subsidy cost NGT issues notice to Punjab CS, CPCB on pollution caused by stubble burning Delhi Environment Min convenes meeting amid Delhi's worsening air quality Indus Towers signs pact with IOC Phinergy for clean energy systems Indian technology companies sacked more staff this year than in 2022 Developing 15 mn sq ft in Noida, expanding out of NCR: Bhutani Infra CEO Air India Express will focus on routes with price-sensitive customers: MD Sikkim High Court stays Rs 628 cr GST demand order against Delta Corp All Wipro solutions will be AI-powered in 6 months: MD & CEO Delaporte