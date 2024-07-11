Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

CPPIB sells stakes in Delhivery, Nykaa; Capital Group in Mankind

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board pared its holdings on Wednesday, in FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) and Delhivery

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Samie Modak Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 7:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the world's largest retirement funds, on Wednesday pared its holdings in logistics major Delhivery and online cosmetics seller FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa).

It sold a 0.52 per cent stake in Nykaa for Rs 174 to raise Rs 256 crore. The entire stake was bought by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, data provided by stock exchanges showed. CPPIB sold a 3.18 per cent stake in Delhivery for Rs 388.45 to mop up Rs 910 crore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Blackstone, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Fidelity were the buyers. Capital Group affiliate Hema CIPEF sold a 0.92 per cent stake in drugmaker Mankind Pharma for Rs 771 crore.

Also Read

Delhivery

CPPIB sells 2.8% stake in Delhivery for Rs 908 crore via open market

cci

CPPIB, Allianz Group gets CCI nod to acquire Interise Investment Managers

Telecom, Towers, Mobile, Trai, IUC

KKR, 2 other entities sell Indus Towers' share worth Rs 3,978 crore

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Indian bourses may open higher, tracking strong global cues; Nikkei tops 42K

NATO, NATO Summit

China a 'decisive enabler' of Russia's war in Ukraine: Nato alliance

Topics : CPPIB Delhivery Nykaa ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon