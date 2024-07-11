CPPIB sells stakes in Delhivery, Nykaa; Capital Group in Mankind

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the world's largest retirement funds, on Wednesday pared its holdings in logistics major Delhivery and online cosmetics seller FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa).

It sold a 0.52 per cent stake in Nykaa for Rs 174 to raise Rs 256 crore. The entire stake was bought by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, data provided by stock exchanges showed. CPPIB sold a 3.18 per cent stake in Delhivery for Rs 388.45 to mop up Rs 910 crore.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Blackstone, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Fidelity were the buyers. Capital Group affiliate Hema CIPEF sold a 0.92 per cent stake in drugmaker Mankind Pharma for Rs 771 crore.