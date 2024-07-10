Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Raymond in focus amid lifestyle unit spinoff; likely to list RRL in a month

Raymond has also proposed the merger of its real estate business Raymond Realty (RRL)

Raymond

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Raymond will be in focus on Thursday’s trade as the spinoff of its lifestyle business takes effect. The Mumbai-based firm has set July 11 as the record date for the demerger. The hived-off unit Raymond Lifestyle (RLL) is expected to list within a month. 

Raymond has also proposed the merger of its real estate business Raymond Realty (RRL). Going ahead, the Raymond Group will have three separate listed entities RLL, RRL and Raymond, which will focus on engineering tools and hardware, auto components, aerospace and defense businesses.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Our sum-of-the-parts-based model values the real estate business at FY26E EV/Ebitda of 8x on embedded Ebitda, assuming pre-sales of Rs 4,000 crore and 25 per cent Ebitda margin, and arrives at a valuation of Rs 8,000 crore (Rs 1,200 per share). We assign a P/E of 20x on FY26E to the lifestyle business, arriving at a value of Rs 2,340 per share (Rs 2,930 post demerger in RLL). The engineering business is valued at 8x FY26E EV/Ebitda, arriving at a value of Rs 250 per share. The combined value of the three businesses works out to be Rs 3,755 per share,” said a note by Motilal Oswal, which has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock.

Shares of Raymond on Wednesday closed at Rs 3,153, up Rs 2.4 per cent. Antique Stock Broking has set a target price of Rs 3,905 and a ‘buy’ rating.

“Raymond's real estate business is going strong with the Pokhran Road project already an established landmark project in Thane. With steady business development under the asset-light model, we believe Raymond Realty can continue with 25 per cent CAGR in sales booking with embedded Ebitda margin of over 30 per cent. The zero debt with net cash of Rs 500 crore is an icing,” said Antique in a note. 

Also Read

36 Raymond and 30 Color Plus stores have been redesigned; a concierge service introduced for better customer experience

Raymond rallies 7% as Board approves vertical demerger of real estate biz

Raymond

How to trade Raymond stock as board okays biz split; key levels to watch

real estate

Raymond to demerge real estate business, list realty vertical on exchanges

Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond

Raymond shareholders approve reappointment of Gautam Singhania as MD

Raymond

Fabric maker Raymond to add over 100 stores of ethnic wear brand in FY25

Topics : Raymond Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon