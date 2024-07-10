Eton Solutions launches ERP platform for family office wealth mgmt in India

Cloud-based services provider for family offices Eton Solutions launched an enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform - AtlasFive, for managing family offices in India.

The company also announced Catamaran, the family office of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, as its launch customer in the country.

Catamaran will use Eton Solutions' AtlasFive platform to streamline its investment portfolio management and enhance operational planning, reporting, and compliance, said the company.

"We chose AtlasFive for its proven ability to streamline investment management across multiple asset classes and to support our growth objectives," said Deepak Padaki, president, Catamaran, in a statement.

Eton Solutions is also planning to set up a presence in GIFT City, Gujarat, in the near future to cater to its global clients.

“This new technology centre is a key milestone for the company’s expansion strategy and will serve as a hub for Eton Solutions’ operations in the country, allowing it to leverage the unique advantages of GIFT City's world-class infrastructure and regulatory environment,” read an announcement from the company.

The ERP platform, AtlasFive, is a cloud-native AI-driven software currently managing over $781 billion for 665 families worldwide.

Further, the firm boasts of managing over 11.5 million transactions annually with 92,000 entities on this platform.

Headquartered in North Carolina, USA, the company has had a presence in India for the past five years with over 300 employees at its global technology centre in Bengaluru, catering to the company’s global demands.

“The emergence of India as a financial powerhouse with the third largest concentration of billionaires in the world after China and the USA fits squarely with Eton Solutions’ international expansion plans. India is a critical market within our global growth strategy, and we are bullish about the opportunities in this geography, and about servicing the diaspora internationally from India. The fact that we are gearing up to open our next technology centre in GIFT City very soon is a testimony to our commitment,” said Satyen Patel, executive chairman of Eton Solutions.