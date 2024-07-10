Business Standard
State-owned CIL firms up coal gasification joint venture plan with Bhel

In May 2024, CIL and Bhel joined hands to set up BCGCL as a joint venture. CIL holds 51 per cent stake while Bhel has 49 per cent

Coal India
Shreya JaiNitin Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Coal India has formalised its coal gasification/coal-to-chemical plans, marking its foray in a segment, which has been the topic of inter-ministerial tussle for decades.

CIL has partnered Bhel to set up Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals (BCGCL), which aims to produce close to 660,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate from CIL’s coal mines.

According to officials, the total project cost is estimated to be around Rs 11,782 crore, with Rs 1,350 crore allocated for the preparation of a detailed feasibility report (DFR).

In May 2024, CIL and Bhel joined hands to set up BCGCL as a joint venture. CIL holds 51

Topics : Bhel Coal India Limited energy sector

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

