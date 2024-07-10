IT giant Accenture acquires US-based Cientra for undisclosed amount

Global IT consulting and services major Accenture announced the acquisition of Cientra, a silicon design and engineering services company offering custom silicon solutions for global clients. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, Cientra is headquartered in New Jersey, US, and has offices in Frankfurt, Germany, as well as in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and New Delhi, India. The company brings consulting expertise in embedded IoT and application-specific integrated circuit design and verification capabilities, which augments Accenture’s silicon design experience and further enhances its ability to help clients accelerate semiconductor innovation required to support growing data computing needs. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This is the third acquisition by the firm in the design engineering and silicon design space. This acquisition follows the addition of Excelmax Technologies, a Bangalore, India-based semiconductor design services provider, earlier this week, and XtremeEDA, an Ottawa, Canada-based silicon design services company, in 2022.

“Everything from data centre expansion to cloud computing, wireless technologies, edge computing and the proliferation of AI, are driving demand for next-generation silicon products,” said Karthik Narain, group chief executive—Technology at Accenture. “Our acquisition of Cientra is our latest move to expand our silicon design and engineering capabilities and it underscores our commitment to helping our clients maximise value and reinvent themselves in this space.”

Cientra has deep experience in engineering, development, and testing across hardware, software, and networks, in the automotive, telecommunications, and high-tech industries. The company brings approximately 530 experienced engineers and practitioners to Accenture’s Advanced Technology Centres in India.