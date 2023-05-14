close

Go First has access to Rs 300 cr, will start ops at the earliest: Exec

Wadias infused Rs 290 cr in the airline in April. Under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, the airline can draw an equivalent amount in loans from banks

Dev Chatterjee Aneesh Phadnis Mumbai
Go First
Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 6:53 PM IST
Go First has access to around Rs 300 crore of funds and expects to start operations as soon as possible.
The Wadia-group airline's plea for insolvency was admitted on May 10 and Abhilash Pal was appointed as interim resolution professional.
Pal has already invited claims from creditors which will be received by May 23. A business plan too is being prepared.
First Published: May 14 2023 | 6:53 PM IST

