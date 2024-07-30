Business Standard
Daimler India to offer vehicle financing solutions with Bajaj Finance

The strategic partnership will offer customer-focused finance solutions with faster turnaround times for loan approvals, streamlined credit appraisal processes, and customised financing options

As part of this collaboration, Bajaj Finance will provide a comprehensive range of finance products with flexible terms and conditions to cater to different business requirements| Representative Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Commercial vehicle maker Daimler India said on Tuesday it has partnered with Bajaj Finance to offer tailor-made vehicle financing options for both its customers and dealers.
The strategic partnership will offer customer-focused finance solutions with faster turnaround times for loan approvals, streamlined credit appraisal processes, and customised financing options to suit various customer needs, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) said.
As part of this collaboration, Bajaj Finance will provide a comprehensive range of finance products with flexible terms and conditions to cater to different business requirements, it said.
"...This partnership helps our customers grow their businesses with confidence and capitalise on new market opportunities," said Sreeram Venkateswaran, President and Chief Business Officer at Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.
"We are rolling out bespoke solutions for various customers from single truck owners to fleet operators providing them flexible financing options designed to optimise their cash flows and fuel their business growth...," said Anup Saha, Deputy Managing Director at Bajaj Finance.

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

