Sunday, March 08, 2026 | 04:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Data centre demand to rise with data use, smart cities: Schneider Electric

Data centre demand to rise with data use, smart cities: Schneider Electric

Rising data consumption and the rollout of smart cities will drive demand for data centres in India, even as their energy use remains a small share of the overall power ecosystem

Nirupa Chandar, senior vice president of secure power, data centres and power systems at Schneider Electric
premium

Nirupa Chandar, senior vice president of secure power, data centres and power systems at Schneider Electric

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The demand for data centres in India will continue to rise in the near future as total data consumption from the digitalisation of services increases, along with new data generated by smart cities that are in the execution phase, said Nirupa Chandar, senior vice president of secure power, data centres and power systems at Schneider Electric.
 
Though electricity consumption by data centres, including artificial intelligence data centres, is two per cent of the total energy ecosystem and can rise to four per cent as the number of such data centres across the globe doubles, it will still be a minuscule share compared to total energy consumption across the ecosystem, Chandar said.
 
The conversation around how to build a sustainable energy management ecosystem has to be done by integrating demand from both data centres and household consumption grids, she said, adding that India remains an underserved market for data centre growth.
 
“Nearly 20 per cent of the data is generated here in India, but only 2–3 per cent of that is processed domestically. The demand for more data being processed closer to the point of consumption will drive the need for more data centres and hence efficient energy systems,” she said.
 
For Schneider Electric, which today powers one out of every four data centres worldwide, India remains a strategic market, as total data centre capacity in the country is likely to reach 7–8 gigawatt (GW) from the current 1.5–2 GW that is operational or close to operational, Chandar said.
 
“Energy efficiency needs to be a key part of the discussion as well. We tell our customers that though there is an energy requirement for having the AI component in data centres, the same AI can be used to manage your energy demand more efficiently,” she said.
 
Topics : Data centre Schneider Electric smart cities