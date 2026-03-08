Data centre demand to rise with data use, smart cities: Schneider Electric
Rising data consumption and the rollout of smart cities will drive demand for data centres in India, even as their energy use remains a small share of the overall power ecosystem
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
premium
Listen to This Article
The demand for data centres in India will continue to rise in the near future as total data consumption from the digitalisation of services increases, along with new data generated by smart cities that are in the execution phase, said Nirupa Chandar, senior vice president of secure power, data centres and power systems at Schneider Electric.
Topics : Data centre Schneider Electric smart cities