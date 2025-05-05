Monday, May 05, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Zee Media Corporation Q4 results: Loss widens to Rs 37 cr, revenue down 13%

Zee Media Corporation Q4 results: Loss widens to Rs 37 cr, revenue down 13%

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

Zee Media on Monday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 36.76 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 6.51 crore during the January-March period of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL).

Revenue from operations was down 13 per cent to Rs 155.80 crore in March quarter. Total expenses were at Rs 200.21 crore, up 6.4 per cent from the year-ago period.

In the quarter, ZMCL's advertising revenue was down 13.5 per cent to Rs 145.44 crore. Its subscription revenue was also down 6.9 per cent to Rs 10 crore.

 

Total income of Zee Media, which includes other income, was also down 16.8 per cent to Rs 161.72 crore.

In FY25, ZMCL's loss widened to Rs 119.42 crore from Rs 98.43 crore a year ago. Total consolidated income was at Rs 632.97 crore, down 4.53 per cent.

ZMCL is one of the leading news networks in India. Formerly known as Zee News Ltd, it operates a cluster of 20 TV news channels.

Shares of ZMCL on Monday settled at Rs 14.38 apiece on BSE, up 2.93 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Zee Media Zee Media Corporation Q4 Results

First Published: May 05 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

