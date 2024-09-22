Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / DeamFolks denies suspension of contractual agreements amid lounge issue

DeamFolks denies suspension of contractual agreements amid lounge issue

AAHL has allowed lounges at Adani-operated airports to accept all major debit and credit cards from other access providers

Gautam Adan

Image: Bloomberg

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

DreamFolks, a lounge access provider, clarified on Sunday that all its “contractual agreements remain in full force” amid passengers experiencing disruption to access airport lounges.

DreamFolks is currently addressing a temporary disruption in its services. The company is working with its partners to identify the root cause and implement solutions as quickly as possible, said a spokesperson at DreamFolks. “We would like to clarify that all our contractual agreements remain in full force. We are fully compliant with our obligations and are executing our services accordingly,” the spokesperson added.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This comes after Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) announced that passengers were facing these disruptions due to the unexpected suspension of services by DreamFolks Services.
 

The lounge access provider, which partners with several banks, has violated its service agreements with the affected airports, said AAHL’s spokesperson in a statement. “AAHL is actively working with the banks to facilitate the immediate resumption of services. Despite our requests, services through DreamFolks have not yet been restored,” the spokesperson added.

AAHL is a subsidiary of Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises. AAHL owns and operates several domestic and international airports in India. The seven cities where AAHL operates are Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru. Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL) is the upcoming airport project for AAHL.

Due to the disruptions, AAHL has allowed lounges at Adani-operated airports to accept all major debit and credit cards from other access providers.

“Our top priority is to minimise any inconvenience to passengers and restore normal operations swiftly. We recognise the critical role our services play in the airport ecosystem, and we are confident that the actions we are taking will lead to an even stronger and more reliable service framework in the future,” said DreamFolks’s spokesperson.

More From This Section

Religare

Proxy advisory firm InGovern raises concern over Religare AGM delay

Premiummahindra

No new EV facility planned beyond Chakan plant: Mahindra & Mahindra

ibc

NCLAT directs distribution of ITNL entity's lenders, to pay 75% to BKEL

Baby

Poor most hit on fertility front due to lifestyle issues: IVF specialist

Zee-sony, Sony, Zee

Axis Finance, IDBI withdraw petitions against Zee-Sony merger at NCLAT


DreamFolks had recently announced plans to have highway lounges in India. Apart from these, the travel service company is expanding into golf and railway lounges.

Also Read

Adani airports

Airport lounge access disrupted after Dreamfolks suspends services: AAHL

adani

ATGL enters into financing framework, to raise $ 375 mn in initial round

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Group eyes 46.64% stake acquisition in ITD Cementation India

The commercial and industrial segment is looking lucrative for energy companies and investors alike

India gets $386 bn funding for RE target; RIL, Adani pledge commitments

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Group warns against fake press releases linked to its Kenya projects

Topics : Adani Group Gautam Adani Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon