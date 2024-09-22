DeamFolks denies suspension of contractual agreements amid lounge issue

DreamFolks, a lounge access provider, clarified on Sunday that all its “contractual agreements remain in full force” amid passengers experiencing disruption to access airport lounges.

DreamFolks is currently addressing a temporary disruption in its services. The company is working with its partners to identify the root cause and implement solutions as quickly as possible, said a spokesperson at DreamFolks. "We would like to clarify that all our contractual agreements remain in full force. We are fully compliant with our obligations and are executing our services accordingly," the spokesperson added.

This comes after Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) announced that passengers were facing these disruptions due to the unexpected suspension of services by DreamFolks Services.

The lounge access provider, which partners with several banks, has violated its service agreements with the affected airports, said AAHL’s spokesperson in a statement. “AAHL is actively working with the banks to facilitate the immediate resumption of services. Despite our requests, services through DreamFolks have not yet been restored,” the spokesperson added.

AAHL is a subsidiary of Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises. AAHL owns and operates several domestic and international airports in India. The seven cities where AAHL operates are Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru. Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL) is the upcoming airport project for AAHL.

Due to the disruptions, AAHL has allowed lounges at Adani-operated airports to accept all major debit and credit cards from other access providers.

“Our top priority is to minimise any inconvenience to passengers and restore normal operations swiftly. We recognise the critical role our services play in the airport ecosystem, and we are confident that the actions we are taking will lead to an even stronger and more reliable service framework in the future,” said DreamFolks’s spokesperson.

DreamFolks had recently announced plans to have highway lounges in India. Apart from these, the travel service company is expanding into golf and railway lounges.