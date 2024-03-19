Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Deepinder Goyal launches 'Pure Veg Mode' to woo vegetarian customers

Zomato founder and chief executive officer Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday announced the launch of a 'Pure Veg Mode' along with a 'Pure Veg Fleet'

Deepinder Goyal delivering Pure Veg food, zomato pure veg

Pure Veg Mode will consist of a curation of restaurants that serve only pure vegetarian food

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zomato founder and Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday announced the launch of a “Pure Veg Mode" along with a “Pure Veg Fleet” for customers who have a 100 per cent vegetarian dietary preference.

“India has the largest percentage of vegetarians in the world, and one of the most important feedbacks we’ve gotten from them is that they are very particular about how their food is cooked, and how their food is handled,” said Goyal on Tuesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Pure Veg Mode will consist of a curation of restaurants that serve only pure vegetarian food. They will exclude all restaurants which serve any non-vegetarian food item.

“Our dedicated Pure Veg Fleet will only serve orders from these pure vegetarian restaurants. This means that a non-vegetarian meal, or even a vegetarian meal served by a non-vegetarian restaurant will never go inside the green delivery box meant for our Pure Veg Fleet,” said Goyal. “Please note that this Pure Veg Mode, or the Pure Veg Fleet doesn’t serve or alienate any religious or political preference.”

In the future, Zomato plans to add more specialised fleets for special customer needs. “For example, there's a special cake delivery fleet coming up with hydraulic balancers which prevent your cake from getting smudged during delivery,” said Goyal.

This feature will see a phased rollout across the country in the next few weeks. “We remain committed to listening to our customers and serving our community in the best possible way,” said Goyal.

Also Read

Softening of tomato prices brings down cost of veg, non-veg thalis in Sept

Zomato launches 'pure veg mode' to woo vegetarian customers: All details

Vegetarian thali costlier in last one year, non-veg thali cheaper: CRISIL

Erratic rainfall, festive demand raised cost of veg thali 10% in November

'Totally false': Ram temple chief priest on Jitendra Awhad's remark

Zoomcar partners with EaseMyTrip to offer integrated travel solutions

Engrail Therapeutics closes oversubscribed $157 million Series B financing

Weakness of Air India supported survival of airlines around India: CEO

Zomato launches 'pure veg mode' to woo vegetarian customers: All details

Steel majors to invest billions of capital to meet buoyant local demand

Topics : Deepinder Goyal vegetarian food restaurants Zomato

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon