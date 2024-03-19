Zomato launches 'pure veg mode' to woo vegetarian customers: All details

Zomato CEO Goyal spotted hearing out for food deliveries after launch of new feature. (Photo: X/@Deepigoyal)

Popular food delivery company Zomato on Tuesday announced that it is launching a "pure vegetarian mode" on its application for customers with 100 per cent vegetarian dietary preference.



To solve for their dietary preferences, we are today, launching a “Pure Veg Mode" along with a “Pure Veg Fleet” on Zomato, for customers who have a 100% vegetarian dietary preference. pic.twitter.com/xzV9y9IQbU March 19, 2024 "India has the largest percentage of vegetarians in the world, and one of the most important feedback we've gotten from them is that they are very particular about how their food is cooked, and how their food is handled…," CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

How will Zomato's 'pure veg mode' feature work?

According to Goyal, the new feature will allow users to choose from a list of restaurants that exclusively serve vegetarian food.

"Pure Veg Mode will exclude all restaurants which serve any non-veg food item," he said.

The new feature will act as a filter even to exclude any veg meal served by a non-veg restaurant, he noted.

"This means a non-veg meal, or even a veg meal served by a non-veg restaurant will never go inside the green delivery box meant for our pure veg fleet," he added.

Defending the company's call, he further clarified that the "'pure veg mode', or the 'pure veg fleet' doesn't serve or alienate any religious, or political preference."

Specialised cake delivery fleet soon

The company plans to introduce more specialised fleets in a bid to improve customer experience. "... There's a special cake delivery fleet coming up with hydraulic balancers which prevent your cake from getting smudged during delivery," Goyal mentioned in his announcement.

"This feature will see a phased roll out across the country in the next few weeks. We remain committed to listening to our customers, and serving our community in the best possible way," he said.

Towards the end of the post, he also shared an image of himself, dressed as a delivery person to promote the new feature. "On that note, just stepping out to deliver some pure veg orders with Rakesh Ranjan (CEO of food ordering and delivery business) with our newly launched Pure Veg Fleet. See ya!"

Zomato in its fourth version now

The announcement followed a day after Goyal, during a discussion at the 'Startup Mahakumbh' in New Delhi on March 18, emphasised on the need for businesses to "constantly innovate" to survive longer.

"With all the tech and the distribution systems that are changing, no business model will last beyond a decade or two. So you have to actually innovate and create new businesses out of the outcome that you have created so far, if you want to last longer," the 41-year-old Zomato CEO said.

Zomato is currently in its fourth version, he noted.