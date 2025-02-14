Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Delhi HC rules in favour of govt in $1.5 billion gas dispute with RIL

Delhi HC rules in favour of govt in $1.5 billion gas dispute with RIL

"It is contended that the migrated gas alone was valued at about $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2016," the single judge order had noted

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Photo: Bloomberg

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A division bench of the Delhi High Court on Friday ruled against Reliance Industries Limited and upheld the Centre’s claim that the Mukesh Ambani-led firm and its partners were draining gas from their deposits and making a profit off it.
 
The bench of justices Rekha Palli and Saurabh Banerjee set aside the May 9, 2023, order of a single judge that ruled against the Centre’s petition accusing Reliance Industries (RIL) and its partners of siphoning off gas.
 
On Friday, the division bench also ruled that the arbitration award of July 24, 2018, in favour of the RIL-led consortium, was “contrary to public policy”. The consortium includes UK-based BP Plc and Niko Resources of Canada.
 
 
A copy of the judgment is awaited. The government’s petroleum ministry had contended that RIL was guilty of fraud and unjust enrichment of over $1.5 billion.
 
“It is contended that the migrated gas alone was valued at about $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2016,” the single judge order had noted.

Also Read

Reliance

Delhi HC overturns $1.7 billion arbitration award in Reliance gas dispute

OpenAI's latest funding round has drawn interest from the three most valuable tech companies, underscoring how vital the artificial intelligence startup is to the broader industry.

T-Series, Saregama, Sony Music look to join copyright suit against OpenAI

Amanatullah Khan

Delhi HC seeks Amanatullah Khan's stand on ED plea in money laundering case

Delhi High Court

AI dangerous tool whether Chinese or American, says Delhi High Court

Kailash Gahlot

Kailash Gahlot withdraws plea against govt's clearance for foreign visits

 
The dispute between the government and RIL arose when Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on July 22, 2013, wrote to the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) saying that the gas pools of the Reliance block and the ONGC blocks appeared to be connected, with possible migration of gas between the two blocks. RIL, which is the contractor of the KG-DWN-98/3 block in the Krishna-Godavari Basin off the coast of Andhra Pradesh, was accused of making a profit by draining and selling the gas that migrated from adjacent ONGC blocks.
 
This led ONGC to file a writ petition before the Delhi High Court, in which the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), DGH, and RIL were also made parties.
 
The petition was disposed of by the court by directing MoPNG to consider the report produced by an expert agency, DeGolyer & MacNaughton (D&M), a petroleum consulting company based in Dallas, Texas. The agency was tasked with undertaking an independent third-party study to verify the claimed continuity and migration of gas from the ONGC blocks to the Reliance block.
 
D&M said on November 19, 2015, that “the integrated analyses indicated connectivity and continuity of the reservoirs across the blocks operated by ONGC and RIL”.
 
The ministry also appointed a one-man committee led by Justice A P Shah, former chief justice of the Delhi High Court, on December 15, 2015, to consider the D&M report and recommend a future course of action in light of its findings.
 
Based on the Shah Committee report, MoPNG raised a demand on Reliance for $1.5 billion and an additional $174 million for “unjust enrichment” made by the company.
 
Reliance then approached a three-member tribunal headed by Singapore-based arbitrator Lawrence Boo. The tribunal rejected the government’s contention, ruling that the production sharing contract (PSC) does not prohibit the contractor from producing gas, irrespective of its source, as long as the producing wells are located inside the contract area. The government then approached the Delhi High Court against this order.
 
When the single judge of the high court ruled in favour of Reliance, the Centre appealed before the division bench. On September 14, 2023, the division bench sought a response from Reliance Industries and others on the Centre’s appeal.
 
Attorney-General (A-G) R Venkataramani and former A-G K K Venugopal, appearing for the Union government, told the division bench that RIL knew about the connectivity of its gas blocks with the adjoining ONGC blocks as far back as 2003.
 
The government contended that RIL was guilty of fraud and unjust enrichment totalling over $1.5 billion. The government told the court, “It is contended that the migrated gas alone was valued at about $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2016.”
 
The government also argued that RIL had claimed there was no connectivity between its block and the government’s, but it had consciously siphoned off gas from the ONGC block without the government’s knowledge. It further argued that the arbitral award it challenged was “against India’s public policy”.
 
The division bench has now sided with the central government and set aside the arbitral award.
 

Timeline: 

  • 2013 – ONGC accuses RIL of siphoning off gas from its blocks, moves Delhi HC.
  • 2014 – HC disposes of petition, directs government to consider the report produced by expert agency DeGolyer & MacNaughton (D&M).
  • 2015 – D&M finds connectivity and continuity of the reservoirs across ONGC and RIL blocks.
  • 2015 – Ministry appoints Shah Committee to consider the D&M report.
  • 2016 – Ministry raises a demand on Reliance for $1.5 billion.
  • 2016 – RIL approaches arbitral tribunal headed by Lawrence Boo.
  • 2018 – Tribunal rules in favour of RIL; government moves Delhi HC.
  • 2023 – Delhi HC upholds tribunal's order; Centre appeals before division bench.
  • 2023 – Division bench of HC seeks response from Centre, RIL, others.
  • 2025 – Division bench rules in favour of Centre, dismisses arbitral award.
 

More From This Section

Boeing

Boeing partners with HPCL for sustainable aviation fuel ecosystem

Pipes, LNG pipes, natural gas

Venus Pipes Tubes Q3 results: PAT drops 22% to Rs 18 cr, revenue up 11%

Hyundai, Hyundai motors

Hyundai India completes 25 years of exports; crosses 3.7 million mark

hero

Hero MotoCorp faces challenges as market share declines, leaders quit

Indian Railway

Texmaco, Trinity Group ink global supply pact to boost rail solutions

Topics : Delhi High Court Reliance Industries gas distribution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesSenco Gold Sharewhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon