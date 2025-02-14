Delhi HC rules in favour of govt in $1.5 billion gas dispute with RIL

A division bench of the Delhi High Court on Friday ruled against Reliance Industries Limited and upheld the Centre’s claim that the Mukesh Ambani-led firm and its partners were draining gas from their deposits and making a profit off it.
The bench of justices Rekha Palli and Saurabh Banerjee set aside the May 9, 2023, order of a single judge that ruled against the Centre’s petition accusing Reliance Industries (RIL) and its partners of siphoning off gas.
On Friday, the division bench also ruled that the arbitration award of July 24, 2018, in favour of the RIL-led consortium, was “contrary to public policy”. The consortium includes UK-based BP Plc and Niko Resources of Canada.
A copy of the judgment is awaited. The government’s petroleum ministry had contended that RIL was guilty of fraud and unjust enrichment of over $1.5 billion.
“It is contended that the migrated gas alone was valued at about $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2016,” the single judge order had noted.
Also Read
The dispute between the government and RIL arose when Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on July 22, 2013, wrote to the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) saying that the gas pools of the Reliance block and the ONGC blocks appeared to be connected, with possible migration of gas between the two blocks. RIL, which is the contractor of the KG-DWN-98/3 block in the Krishna-Godavari Basin off the coast of Andhra Pradesh, was accused of making a profit by draining and selling the gas that migrated from adjacent ONGC blocks.
This led ONGC to file a writ petition before the Delhi High Court, in which the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), DGH, and RIL were also made parties.
The petition was disposed of by the court by directing MoPNG to consider the report produced by an expert agency, DeGolyer & MacNaughton (D&M), a petroleum consulting company based in Dallas, Texas. The agency was tasked with undertaking an independent third-party study to verify the claimed continuity and migration of gas from the ONGC blocks to the Reliance block.
D&M said on November 19, 2015, that “the integrated analyses indicated connectivity and continuity of the reservoirs across the blocks operated by ONGC and RIL”.
The ministry also appointed a one-man committee led by Justice A P Shah, former chief justice of the Delhi High Court, on December 15, 2015, to consider the D&M report and recommend a future course of action in light of its findings.
Based on the Shah Committee report, MoPNG raised a demand on Reliance for $1.5 billion and an additional $174 million for “unjust enrichment” made by the company.
Reliance then approached a three-member tribunal headed by Singapore-based arbitrator Lawrence Boo. The tribunal rejected the government’s contention, ruling that the production sharing contract (PSC) does not prohibit the contractor from producing gas, irrespective of its source, as long as the producing wells are located inside the contract area. The government then approached the Delhi High Court against this order.
When the single judge of the high court ruled in favour of Reliance, the Centre appealed before the division bench. On September 14, 2023, the division bench sought a response from Reliance Industries and others on the Centre’s appeal.
Attorney-General (A-G) R Venkataramani and former A-G K K Venugopal, appearing for the Union government, told the division bench that RIL knew about the connectivity of its gas blocks with the adjoining ONGC blocks as far back as 2003.
The government contended that RIL was guilty of fraud and unjust enrichment totalling over $1.5 billion. The government told the court, “It is contended that the migrated gas alone was valued at about $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2016.”
The government also argued that RIL had claimed there was no connectivity between its block and the government’s, but it had consciously siphoned off gas from the ONGC block without the government’s knowledge. It further argued that the arbitral award it challenged was “against India’s public policy”.
The division bench has now sided with the central government and set aside the arbitral award.