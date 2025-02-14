Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / T-Series, Saregama, Sony Music look to join copyright suit against OpenAI

T-Series, Saregama, Sony Music look to join copyright suit against OpenAI

Bollywood music labels join Indian media companies and publishers in India looking to sue OpenAI for copyright infringement

OpenAI’s latest funding round has drawn interest from the three most valuable tech companies, underscoring how vital the artificial intelligence startup is to the broader industry.

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s leading Bollywood music labels, including T-Series, Saregama, and Sony Music, are seeking to join a copyright lawsuit against OpenAI in New Delhi. The companies argue that OpenAI has improperly used their sound recordings to train AI models, according to legal documents reviewed by Reuters.
 
The music labels’ attempt to join the case follows a lawsuit filed last year by Indian news agency ANI, which accused OpenAI of using its content without permission to train AI models. Since then, several book publishers and media groups have also challenged OpenAI in court.
 
The case adds to OpenAI’s growing legal challenges worldwide, including in India, which is its second-largest market by users. OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, has defended its use of publicly available data, claiming it adheres to fair-use principles.
 
 
On Thursday, the Indian Music Industry (IMI) group, along with T-Series and Saregama India, filed a plea in the Delhi High Court to express concerns over the unauthorised use of sound recordings. They argue that OpenAI’s operations in India mean it must comply with Indian copyright laws. The companies called the lawsuit crucial for the music industry in India and globally.
 
The concerns from Bollywood music labels are significant, given the industry’s massive influence. T-Series, one of India’s largest record labels, releases around 2,000 songs annually, while Saregama, a century-old company, owns a vast catalogue of legendary Indian singers like Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi. The IMI group, which represents global music giants like Sony Music and Warner Music, has also voiced concerns that AI systems can extract lyrics, compositions, and recordings from the internet, potentially violating copyright laws.

Also Read

Premiumdata centre

ChatGPT maker OpenAI's plan to set up India data centre in the works

Tech Wrap February 13

Tech wrap Feb 13: Apple TV on Android, OpenAI GPT 5, Noise Master Buds

Elon Musk

Musk will pull OpenAI bid if ChatGPT maker remains non-profit, say lawyers

OpenAI (Image: Shutterstock)

OpenAI shares plans for GPT-4.5, GPT-5 AI models: All you need to know

AI and digitalisation

AI and digitalisation to drive clean energy to next level?

 

Does Delhi HC have jurisdiction over OpenAI?

By the end of January, two amici curiae (neutral legal experts) appointed by the court stated that the Delhi High Court did have jurisdiction to hear a copyright lawsuit against OpenAI. They stated that under the Indian Copyright Act, jurisdiction is determined by the plaintiff’s place of business, which, in ANI’s case, is New Delhi. However, the legal experts had differing opinions on whether OpenAI’s use of copyrighted content qualifies as fair use. 
 
The court will now decide whether OpenAI must delete ANI’s data from its training models and whether training AI on copyrighted material is legal in India. The ruling could set a precedent for AI copyright laws in the country and influence how global AI companies operate in India.
 

All eyes on AI copyright battle

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for February 21, with authors, musicians, news outlets, and book publishers globally watching closely as similar copyright disputes emerge worldwide.
 
Meanwhile, OpenAI is also facing lawsuits from publishers in the US. The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, and other publishers have sued OpenAI models for the alleged unlawful use of their content. Similar lawsuits have also been filed in European countries who are now deliberating whether use of content in AI training counts as copyright infringement.
 

More From This Section

Hyundai, Hyundai motors

Hyundai India completes 25 years of exports; crosses 3.7 million mark

hero

Hero MotoCorp faces challenges as market share declines, leaders quit

Indian Railway

Texmaco, Trinity Group ink global supply pact to boost rail solutions

Hero Motocorp

Hero MotoCorp in crisis? Market share drops as rivals rapidly close the gap

Infosys

Infosys mass layoffs: Centre orders Karnataka to take 'urgent action'

Topics : OpenAI copyright violation Delhi High Court BS Web Reports artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesSenco Gold ShareHexaware Technologies IPO
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon