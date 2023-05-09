close

Delhi HC upholds tribunal ruling favouring Reliance in gas sale case

Delhi HC uphelds ruling of an arbitration panel favouring RIL and its foreign partners in dispute over gas migration from fields operated by Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd, court order shows

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Delhi High Court has upheld the ruling of an arbitration panel favouring Reliance Industries and its foreign partners in a dispute over gas migration from fields operated by state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd, a court order shows.

The oil ministry had approached the Delhi High Court after an international arbitration panel rejected its $1.55 billion fine on Reliance and its partners for selling gas that migrated from ONGC's fields in the east coast Krishna-Godavari basin to their block in the same area.

"...the view taken by the arbitral tribunal is most certainly a "possible view", which calls for no interference," the court order said.

 

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Arpan Chaturvedi)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi High Court Reliance Industries

First Published: May 09 2023 | 5:32 PM IST

