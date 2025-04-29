Deloitte gives clean audit opinion on VerSe Innovation's FY24 financials

VerSe Innovation Pvt Ltd, the parent of content platform Dailyhunt and short-video app Josh, on Tuesday said its longtime auditor Deloitte issued a clean opinion on its financial year 2024 (FY24) consolidated financial statements, affirming they present a true and fair view.

VerSe Innovation said Deloitte identified weaknesses in internal controls but confirmed the issues did not affect its opinion on the company’s consolidated financial statements, which it said present a true and fair view.

"Deloitte has issued a true and fair view of our FY24 consolidated financial statements, providing a clean audit opinion on our financials. While Deloitte identified